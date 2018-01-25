TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

Plug in and tune out - the best streams and downloads from Saturday January 27.

BBC iPlayer: Deep Water

When the mutilated corpse of a young man is found in a beachfront apartment in Bondi, Tori Lustigman and Nick Manning are assigned the case. Is this brutal murder a domestic, a robbery gone wrong, or something more sinister? Australian crime series. Entire series boxset available.

BBC Three: Stacey Dooley Investigates: Russia’s War On Women

Behind closed doors, Russian society has a dark secret: it’s estimated thousands of Russian women are murdered every year by their husbands or partners. Domestic violence is so deep-rooted in Russia there’s even a well-known saying, “if he beats you, it means he loves you”.

Sky Box Sets: Six Feet Under Seasons 1-5

The Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning drama focuses on the cathartic journey of the Fisher family, whose personal trials and tribulations are played out against the reflective backdrop of an independent funeral home in Los Angeles. Starring Michael C Hall.

Amazon Video: Secrets and Lies

The series follows Detective Andrea Cornell (Juliette Lewis) as she investigates homicide cases. Ben Garner is about to go from Good Samaritan to murder suspect after he discovers the body of his neighbour’s son in the woods. As Detective Andrea Cornell digs for the truth, town secrets and lies come to the surface and no one is above suspicion.

Netflix: Grace And Frankie

Two’s excellent company in the Emmy Award-nominated comedy drama starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The two buddies – Grace and Frankie – find solace in growing old disgracefully under the same roof after their respective husbands (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) fall in love with each other.

Sky Cinema: Christine (2016, Sky 15)

Rebecca Hall gives a career-best performance in the strange, sorry and deeply unsettling tale of Christine Chubbuck, a Florida-based local news reporter who, in 1974, committed suicide on live television.

She’s lonely, living at home with her mum (J Smith-Cameron) and already struggling with her mental health when news filters through that her cash-strapped station wants to mix things up. Ratings need a lift, so it’s out with innocuous human interest pieces and in with exploitative, blood-and-guts sensationalism.

Or as her boss (Tracy Letts) puts it: “If it bleeds it leads”. Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema Premier from Sunday.