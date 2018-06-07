TV Highlight: The World Cup

Fifa World Cup Russia 2018 Coverage on BBC & ITV from Wednesday June 13.

For the next four weeks terrestial television is being taken over with football and the BBC and ITV have blanket coverage.

The BBC's team: Jermaine Jenas, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Alan Shearer, Alex Scott MBE (C) BBC - Photographer: Jon Shard, Jon Enoch, Bryony Shearmur

Over on the BBC, an enviable talent line-up, including World Cup winners and some of the most relevant and experienced players to have appeared in the international game, will be on hand to deliver first-class analysis, insight, commentary, news and reports across all of the BBC’s platforms.

Leading the TV coverage is Gary Lineker, who will be joined in the studio by former England stars Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, Phil Neville, Jermaine Jenas, Alex Scott, Danny Murphy and Martin Keown.

A huge opening weekend features Egypt v Uruguay, Spain v Portugal, Germany v Mexico and France v Australia.

All of this is before Monday, June 18 where group rivals Belgium take on Panama ahead of the game the nation will be waiting for: Tunisia v England.

Over on ITV, joining presenter Mark Pougatch on the plane to Moscow to lend their experience and expertise, will be Gary Neville and regular pundits Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Lee Dixon as well as England women’s striker Eniola Aluko, former French international Patrice Evra, Celtic and Sweden legend Henrik Larsson, Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, former Croatia and West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, and Euro 2016 final referee Mark Clattenburg.