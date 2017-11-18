TV Interviews AND TRAILER: Peaky Blinders Series Four Overview

With series four kicking off just a few days ago we look closer at the 1920s Brummie gangster drama. Marcus Butler and Georgia Humphreys are our guides to what’s happened and what lies ahead

Just when he thought he was out, they pulled him back in. Peaky Blinders has returned and Cillian Murphy’s cunning, venom-eyed criminal kingpin Tommy Shelby has never been more wealthy, powerful or ‘legitimate’. Nor more estranged from his ever dysfunctional family.

But series four sees fresh challenges for Tommy. As a new threat forces the Shelby clan – and the show itself – back to their gritty roots.

Peaky Blinders’ third series got somewhat lost in a convoluted story involving Russian exiles, Irish spies and an audacious heist that was all a bit Oceans’s 11 with flat-caps. In case you’d forgotten, at the season’s conclusion, every single member of the Shelby clan barring Tommy and Ada were arrested, with Tommy explaining he had “made a deal with someone even more powerful than our enemies”.

In this new series, things look to be very much back to the drama’s original winning formula, with a Godfather-esque twist. Tommy’s past actions – in both London and Birmingham – have placed the entire Shelby clan in mortal danger. Enter the Italian-American mob, fronted by Adrien Brody’s menacing Mafia enforcer.

Creator/writer Steven Knight has described Brody’s character as “possibly the biggest threat” the family will face. The emphasis will be on suspense and tension, with outbursts of violence along the way. The show will once again put the Shelby family, and their various demons, at the forefront.

Adrien Brody.

Tommy may be living it large in his lavish mansion. But he has never been more alone, as his actions have alienated almost all of his brethren. Arthur remains a deeply troubled man trying to reform his life. Polly is in pieces, yet remains as delightfully sharp as ever.

Away from this personal conflict, the political machinations of the 1920s will continue to bleed into the on-screen action. Murphy has revealed that this series will deal with women’s suffrage and the General Strike. One new character, a female union agitator, looks set to be at the heart of this.

As always, that blend of evocative period backdrop with modern swaggering style will return, too. As will Tom Hardy as sublimely outlandish London mobster Alfie Solomons.

Expect more slow-motion shots of Tommy walking through a factory, as sparks fly in the background. Expect fresh indie covers of Nick Cave’s ominous anthem ‘Red Right Hand’. And expect a much more focused, intense storyline than in the previous season. Just as the Shelbys are returning to the things that made their name, so too, seemingly, is the show itself.

Helen McRory

Cillian Murphy, who has also starred in huge films such as Dunkirk this year said of his character Tommy: “He’s a really, really, really complicated man emotionally, he doesn’t deal with stuff ... He loses his wife in series three and I think that any progress that he’d made emotionally through being married and through her, he’s gone back.”

Of Brody, Murphy says: “He just has incredible energy, which we’ll get to see as the show progresses; obviously it’s going to be a showdown at some point.”

Skyfall and Harry Potter star Helen McCrory plays matriarch Aunt Polly. Following nephew Tommy’s betrayal – which led to her imprisonment – Polly is a broken woman, and has to ask herself if she can forgive him for the sake of her family’s future.

“We see her believing that she’s going to die,” McCrory explains. “She calls on the Virgin Mary to bring the spirits of her mum, her dad and her daughter to her. In that moment, she believes she sees her daughter’s face and from this moment on, Polly believes that she’s living with the spirits constantly around her.”

This, McCrory explains, leads to Polly no longer being scared of death. Will this newfound attitude come in handy when fighting the Peaky Blinders’ enemies this series?

“She’s an equal because of her lack of fear of death,” affirms London-born McCrory, who is married to Homeland star Damian Lewis. “She (Polly) now no longer refers to anybody in order to act, and that’s what has changed.

“She now makes her own decisions and that makes her really dangerous.”

Peaky Blinders has attracted actors of huge calibre in the past, and this series is no disappointment, what with the addition of award-winning American actor Adrien Brody to the cast.

The 44-year-old portrays Luca Changretta, a formidable gang leader who has recently been released from prison and arrives in the UK from New York fuelled with hatred.

Brody actually grew up in New York City himself, and it seems being aware of the gang culture in his local neighbourhood of Queens has influenced his work.

“I knew many people who were affiliated and associated with both unorganised and organised criminal enterprises,” he elaborates. “It’s a part of growing up in New York City, there was a large Italian-American community within the neighbourhood ... It’s just par for the course.

“It’s wonderful ammunition now that I’m an actor, because I have many experiences and truths to draw from...”

Brody thinks it will be “intriguing” to see how viewers empathise with the new mobster.

'You’re going into a story where I would say almost everybody is rooting for the Peaky gang and here is an outsider from another world, and that’s exciting, that’s alluring to me,” he maintains.

Of his dangerous and complex character, Brody adds: “He’s a family man and he’s a man with integrity, and he may not operate on a level that is appropriate within society, but on some level there is a real love and respect for family; not only his own, but others’.”

Peaky Blinders Series Four is on BBC Two on Wednesdays at 9pm. You can catch up with episode one on BBC iPlayer now and with the first three series on Netflix.