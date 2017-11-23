TV & Streaming: This week's highlights

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

BBC iPlayer: Detectorists

Comedy series about two metal-detecting friends. Lance’s flat isn’t his own any more and Andy’s staying with the mother-in-law. But at least they have their old faithful permission to escape. Or do they? The dark cloud of a solar farm threatens the tranquility.

BBC Three: Chinese Burn

A new BBC Three sitcom to smash all Chinese stereotypes with a round-house kick, bursting open the door to the messy yet hilarious realities of the western world, with an eastern twist. The programme follows the escapades of three ‘normal’ Chinese girls.

Sky Box Sets: Stan Lee’s Lucky Man: Seasons 1–2

James Nesbitt stars as London cop Harry Clayton in Stan Lee’s pulsating drama. Down on his luck, debt-ridden and separated from his family, Harry’s fortunes take an intriguing turn when a mysterious woman gives him an ancient bracelet that is said to enable the wearer to control luck.

Amazon Prime: Red Oaks

A coming-of-age comedy set in the 1980s about a college student enjoying a last hurrah before summer comes to an end. In episode one, David Myers takes a job as an assistant tennis pro at the predominantly Jewish Red Oaks country club in New Jersey and tries to figure out what kind of life he wants to lead.

Netflix: Barbra Streisand: The Music, The Mem’ries, The Magic

When The Music, The Mem’ries, The Magic tour was first announced, it had been three years since her last live events, and this one unashamedly takes a look back at her career as a whole, as she delivers showstopping renditions of her greastest hits. Filmed in Miami last August.

Sky Cinema: Creepy (2016)

Crack criminal psychologist Koichi Takakura (Hidetoshi Nishijima) finds his attempts to live the quiet life quickly derailed in this deeply unsettling horror-thriller.

A traumatic incident has seen him step away from police work and take a cushy gig as a college lecturer, but he’s barely settled into his new surroundings when a former colleague pops up asking about an old, unsolved case involving the mysterious disappearance of a family and the young girl – now a young woman – left behind.

Meanwhile, wife Yasuko and loveable mutt Max are making nice with oddball neighbour Mr Nishino (Teruyuki Kagawa). Bad move.