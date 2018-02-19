Viewers to go behind the scenes at Hotel Chocolat in new show

Viewers will go behind the scenes of Hotel Chocolat in one of three new Channel 5 commissions from BBC Studios.

Chocolate Dreams: Inside Hotel Chocolat will feature an "all access pass" to the company, set up by Angus Thirlwell and his business partner with a £10,000 loan.

The two-part series on Channel 5 will travel to St Lucia, where the £100 million business, which began by selling chocolate online, has its own cocoa plantation.

BBC Studios, the corporation's TV production arm, whose shows include Planet Earth II and Strictly Come Dancing, launched as a commercial business last year, to make programmes for other broadcasters as well as the BBC.

Other programmes announced on Monday include a three-part presenter-led series on the Bermuda Triangle and Top Of The Box, a four-part archive entertainment series, both for Channel 5.

BBC Studios director Mark Linsey said: "We've loved developing these shows with Channel 5 and I can't wait to see them on air."

BBC Studios recently announced its first commission for Channel 4, conducting an "autopsy" on a fatberg.