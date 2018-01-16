Win tickets to watch Downsizing at Empire Cinema in Wigan

WiganToday has teamed up with Empire Cinema to give you the chance to win tickets to watch Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig in Downsizing.

Downsizing imagines what might happen if, as a solution to over-population, Norwegian scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall and propose a 200-year global transition from big to small.

People soon realize how much further money goes in a miniaturized world and with the promise of a better life, everyman Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in Omaha in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.

For a chance to win a family ticket (two adults and two children) answer the following question and email your entry to jon.peake@jpress.co.uk, with the subject field marked Downsizing Competition.

Competition closes on Monday, January 22. One entry per person.

Q: How many Jason Bourne films has Matt Damon starred in and what were they called?

Good luck!