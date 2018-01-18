Where and when can I go to a music festival in and around the North West?

Festival season is fast approaching and tickets are already being sold for some of the region's most loved shows.

We've put together a handy guide to some of the best festivals taking place in and around the North West in 2018 to help you plan your summer entertainment.

BLACKPOOL AND FYLDE

Rebellion Festival 2018 - 2 - 5 August

Over 4 days every August in Blackpool, the very best in Punk gather for the social event of the year. Many treat it as a main holiday and come every year so there is a very familiar feel to the weekend and it’s like one big family – all 4,000! For more info see here



Lytham Festival 2018 – 18 - 22 July

Lytham Festival has fast become Lancashire’s Largest and best Loved Live Music Festival, attracting people in their thousands from all over the UK to enjoy awesome nights of Live Music & Arts by the Seaside. For more info see here



Live wire Festival – 24 - 26 August ​ - Tower Headland Arena

Last year's Live Wire drew crowds from across the country to see acts including The Jacksons, The Hit Factory 80s night on, and rap heroes Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff. For more info see here



PRESTON

Prestfest 2018 – 4 - 6 May (Bank holiday weekend)

Preston’s annual festival celebrating the city's prestigious 'Purple Flag' award. For more info see here



RockPrest 2018 – 30 June - 1 July – Moor Park

Some of the biggest tribute acts in Europe are set to play over two days of crowd-surfing, chorus-chanting, festival fun. For more info see here



G-FESTIVAL 2018​ – 25 - 27 May - Hoghton

The festival will have on offer over 20 real ales all sourced from Lancashire breweries. Being served alongside our ales there will be a range of ciders, continental fruit beers and lagers. For non-beer drinkers, we will have a selection of fine wines, prosecco, gin and soft drinks for designated drivers and children.

Local bands including BBC Radio Lancashire’s Paul O’Gorman’s band The Frequency, who stole the show at last year’s event, ITV’s The Voice 2017 solo artist Millicent, Manchester Band Bauer, Emily Clark and local Folk band Trouble at’ Mill, and upcoming talent acts Connor Banks, and Harvey Brittain will also be performing. For more info see here



KirkFest 2018 – 28 Jul - Kirkham

KirkFest is a family orientated music festival showcasing local artists, which was an amazing success last year! It will include emerging talent as well as more established performers. KirkFest will be planned and hosted by IWantEvents, in conjunction with local authorities and community partners. IWantEvents are local event planning company. KirkFest will be held on Kirkham Memorial Park located in the town centre. For more info see here



LANCASTER

Highest Point Festival - The Ashton Memorial, Williamson Park - Friday 18 - Sunday 20 May

The A Wing team are back with what is set to be Lancaster's biggest celebration of music and arts.

Taking over the stunning Williamson Park, Highest Point Festival will split the attractions into free family friendly activities during the daytime, and ticketed adult entertainment with bands and DJ sets through the night, making the weekender a fully inclusive affair.

Friday’s main stage will be hosted by Hospital Records, featuring a live performance from London Elektricity Big Band, High Contrast, Fred V & Grafix and Danny Byrd amongst other big label names. For more info see here



Lancaster Fake Festival – 16 June - Ryelands Park - Lancaster

Lancaster Fake Festival is a tribute-based music event. Six pro-level Fake Bands will take to the stage in what promises to be an unmissable local event so get tickets sorted for a night to remember. For more info see here

FURTHER AFIELD

Beat Herder 13-15 July 2018

Now in its twelfth year, Beat Herder continues to draw crowds from across the country. This Ribble Valley based festival prides itself on the fact that it began as a rave in the Lancashire hills – a vibe that that organisers have deliberately fought to retain. At heart, this an inclusive, friendly, festival where children are welcomed and music preferences all catered for. For more info see here



Kendal Calling 2018 - 26 – 29 July 2018

In 2006, a group of music nuts kicked off a two-day party at the glorious Abbot Hall Park in Kendal. By hook and by crook, they landed festival giants Pendulum and Kendal-born British Sea Power, making the glorious rolling countryside rock with images of fighting robots, flying plastic owls and more! Everything was set in place for Kendal Calling to make its first tentative steps into the wild, wonderful world of festivaldom. Kendal Calling is fast becoming one of the North West's top music festival events. For more info see here



Creamfields Festival - Thurs 23- 26 August 2018

This multi award winning dance and music festival is set to return to Daresbury near Cheshire over the August Bank Holiday weekend. The line-up is still to be announced but festival goers are sure to be treated to an iconic lineup of global superstars who will treat them to the best sounds around. For more info see here