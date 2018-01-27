Wigan man to appear as singing show TV judge

A Wigan man is set to appear as one of 100 judges on a unique new TV singing show.

Jason Butler will be seen on screens across the country this evening, on the new BBC1 talent show All Together Now.

Hosted by Rob Beckett, the contest will showcase a range of talented singers performing in front of ‘The 100’ – a panel of musical experts and performers from all over the UK.

If any of the 100 – including former Spice Girl Geri Horner – like what they hear, they can stand up and join in. The greater the number that stand up and sing along, the higher the contestant’s score.

Jason, from Whelley, was picked to be one of the many judges after researchers spotted some of his old performances online.

A talent show veteran who has previously auditioned for The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and even performed on Open Mic UK, Jason said being on the other side of the show was a refreshing experience.

“It was awesome, it really was,” he said.

“I actually thought judging was better than being a contestant.

“I don’t know how it will come across on TV, but being part of it was one of the best things I’ve ever done. I honestly wish I was going back to do it all the time.”

The dad-of-one, who put his singing career on the back burner to start a family, added: “It made me fall back in love with singing.”

Jason is no stranger to hearing the best and worst vocals on a regular basis.

The 30-year-old owns Barney’s Karaoke Bar in Arcade Street, combining the two central pillars in his life.

“I’ve always had two passions – either be a professional singer or run my own bar.

“I thought: why not do them both? I get to sing every night now!”

The first episode of All Together Now will air on BBC One this Saturday at 7.15pm.