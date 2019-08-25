Wigan mum's scheme to get youngsters out and about and reading books!

A Wigan mum has joined forces with other groups to launch a scheme aimed at getting youngsters into the fresh air - and reading books.



As part of an exciting new treasure hunt-style project, children’s books are being wrapped up and hidden in spots around Orrell.

Clues about the location of the dozen or so books are posted on social media daily, with anyone who finds them being encouraged to share their own snaps too.

Once the book has been read, the young readers will wrap the book back up and hide it in another spot for someone else to find.

The hunt’s organiser, Sarah Rice, said she hoped the project would get children excited about the hunt just as much as reading the book itself.

“I thought it would be something to get involved with the community, ” she said. “The idea is they find them, read them and hide them again. It’s to get kids doing a bit more reading over the holidays.

“They have been placed in local parks and near schools. I’ve taken pictures and put them on Facebook with the #OrrellFindABook hashtag.

“So people who find them can take a picture, they can hide the book and take a picture again.”

The 32-year-old, who is a representative for children’s publisher Usborne Books and runs Sarah’s Story Shop online group, has been promoting reading to young people since last November, after the birth of her first child.

To find out more about the #OrrellFindABook scheme, visit facebook.com/sarahsstoryshopwigan