AllChild celebrates strong first year of impact in Wigan - with local children, schools and families at the heart of success

AllChild is a UK charity working in deep partnership with communities to help every child and young person flourish. Its unique Social Outcomes Partnership model brings together everyone who has a stake in children’s lives - from families and schools to councils, funders and local organisations - to co-design and deliver long-term, joined-up support. In each place, AllChild starts by listening to the needs and ambitions of the community, building trust, and working together to achieve better outcomes for children over time.

Our CEO Louisa Mitchell recently explained how this model brings together all of us in a community who share AllChild’s vision that “Together, every child and young person can flourish.” Ministers were especially interested in our localised approach, the importance of listening, learning, co-designing solutions and sharing accountability. They also heard about AllChild’s plans to deepen impact and broaden reach into new places, as we work toward a dynamic national blueprint for change.

As we come to the end of our first year of delivering our Impact Programmes in Leigh & Atherton in Wigan Council - our first place outside London - we’re reflecting on everything we’ve learned, celebrating how far our local partnership has come, and looking ahead with ambition. It’s been incredible to see the progress made by children taking part in our AllChild programme, thanks to the commitment of families, schools, VCSE organisations and Wigan Council working together.

This partnership builds on 18 months of co-design and listening before delivery even began, and we’ve seen how that strong foundation has led to real momentum and results. Over the past year, we’ve built even deeper relationships across Leigh & Atherton, including with the 250 children and families who have now completed the first year of their two-year AllChild Impact Programme.

Rachel Reeves and Lisa Nandy MP visiting AllCHild in Wigan

The strength of this work was recently recognised when we welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy MP, and local MP Josh Simons to see the partnership in action as part of the launch of the Better Futures Fund. It was a proud moment to share what’s happening here in Wigan - how and why it works, and the early impact it’s having.

Together with Louise Boardman (Headteacher, Westleigh Methodist Primary) and Julie-Ann Hewitt (CEO, Epworth Education Trust), we highlighted the dedication of local schools and the ways Wigan Council is trailblazing investment in early intervention and community-based collaboration.

We talked about the clear impact we're already seeing - in children’s social and emotional development, school attendance, and engagement with learning. Lisa Nandy spoke about the importance of co-design and place-based partnerships in Wigan, and how this model could shape future government policy.

It’s been a hugely promising start in Leigh & Atherton, and we are grateful to our brilliant local partners and our AllChild Regional Director Jenny Muter and team. We’re now preparing to welcome new children, families, schools and organisations to the programme, and are working closely with Wigan Council on ambitious plans to deepen our impact and support even more young people to flourish.