GM4Women2028 welcomes three new Trustees to drive final phase of 10-year equality campaign across Wigan and other Greater Manchester boroughs

From left to right: Cordie Gwilym, Amy Cubey and Nadia Ali

GM4Women2028, a dedicated Greater Manchester charity operating in Wigan and the other boroughs, is pleased to announce the appointment of three new Trustees – Cordie Gwilym, Amy Cubey and Nadia Ali – who together bring a wealth of skills, experience, dedication and insight to the Board. Their arrival marks a pivotal moment for the organisation as it enters the final three years of its 10-year mission to make Greater Manchester a more equal and safer place for women and girls.

Cordie Gwilym is a professional coach, social worker and people-centred leader with a background in public sector transformation and wellbeing programme management. Amy Cubey is an experienced communications and policy professional whose work includes social cohesion, gender-based violence and wider issues around social justice and equality. Nadia Ali is a passionate and inspiring community leader whose grassroots work has transformed local services into inclusive hubs and amplified female voices from marginalised communities.

Together, the three new Trustees bring complementary expertise in leadership, coaching, policy, advocacy and community engagement that will strengthen GM4Women2028’s ability to meet its strategic goals and deliver measurable progress on gender equality across the region in the run up to its 2028 target.

Speaking on behalf of the three Trustees, Cordie Gwilym comments, “We’re excited to join the Board of GM4Women2028 at such an important time. Each of us is wholly committed to utilising our skills, experience and lived perspectives to support the next stage of this vital campaign and advance gender equality across Greater Manchester.”

Cordie Gwilym

Helen Pankhurst CBE, Convenor of GM4Women2028, adds, “These appointments signal a new era for GM4Women2028, bringing new emphasis, energy and clarity to our mission. As a combined force, Cordie, Amy and Nadia will help drive our work forward to make Greater Manchester a better place for women and girls.”

The onboarding of three Trustees underlines GM4Women2028’s commitment to strong, diverse leadership and to harnessing a broad range of expertise to achieve long-lasting change towards 2028 and beyond.

For further information about the Trustees, please visit www.gm4women2028.org/our-people.