Property expert reveals why Wigan is now a red-hot property goldmine

Homeowners in Wigan are being urged to consider listing their property now - after the town was named one of the UK’s strongest housing markets in a surprise regional shake-up.

Recent analysis from Zoopla reveals that Wigan - along with Blackburn, Rochdale and other parts of the North West - are leading the charge in terms of buyer demand and market activity, outperforming many southern towns where sales have stalled.

The data shows homes in Wigan are selling faster, with smaller discounts on asking prices, compared to pricier areas further south.

Experts say the shift is being driven by buyers prioritising value, space and affordability.

Property specialist Terry Fisher, of Sold.co.uk, says Wigan is quickly becoming a hotspot for both local sellers and out-of-town buyers.

“Wigan is absolutely having a moment,” said Mr Fisher. “We’re seeing strong interest from buyers priced out of southern cities, as well as local families looking to move up the ladder while prices are still accessible.”

He added: “Blackburn, Rochdale and Burnley are all seeing similar patterns. The North West is offering real value for money, and that’s something buyers are hungry for right now.”

According to Zoopla’s latest market report, buyer demand in the North West has stayed well above the national average, with shorter selling times and more realistic pricing helping to keep the market buoyant.

Mr Fisher says homeowners in Wigan and similar towns should act quickly if they’re thinking of selling, as the current momentum may not last forever.

“If you’ve been on the fence about selling, now is your window,” he said. “There’s still relatively low stock on the market, so if your home is well-presented and sensibly priced, you’ve got a great chance of getting a strong offer.”

He advises sellers to focus on kerb appeal, tidy gardens and fresh interiors to stand out -and to avoid overpricing in what is still a price-sensitive market.

“Buyers are confident but careful - give them a home that feels loved and priced fairly, and they’ll act fast,” he said.

The Zoopla data follows a wider trend seen by agents across the North, who say activity has picked up far more quickly than in London and the South East - where higher mortgage rates and affordability issues continue to dampen the market.