Wigan businesses and organisations support The Brick with festive fundraisers

This Christmas, two heartwarming fundraising initiatives led by Wigan’s Acute Discharge Team at Wigan Royal Albert Edward Infirmary (RAEI and local business Plumbase have come together to support The Brick, a charity dedicated to supporting people facing homelessness, poverty, and disadvantage.

Each initiative is aimed to bring hope, kindness, and support to some of the borough’s most vulnerable residents during the festive season.

The Acute Discharge Team (ADT) at Wigan RAEI, who witness firsthand the impact of homelessness on patients’ well-being, felt compelled to give back this Christmas.

On the evening of December 4, ADT embarked on a "secret mission" inspired by their own version of Father Christmas, played by Directorate Manager for Discharge, Kate Davenport.

Plumbase Team

Megan O’Neill, Acute Discharge Administrator, shared the heartwarming story: “Twas the night before Wednesday, December 4, Father Christmas, also known as Kate Davenport, visited our Discharge Hub.

"'Father Christmas' kindly left £20 for each member of ADT, but it wasn’t for them to spend on themselves. A secret mission was set to make the season even more magical for everyone involved by purchasing items to donate to The Brick to provide extra kindness and care this Christmas time. ADT set out on their mission with enthusiasm and generosity."

Plumbase, a a key supplier of plumbing and heating products, with strong roots in the Wigan community, also played a significant role in raising funds for The Brick. Organised by Senior Sales representative Catherine Bradbury, the team hosted a week-long "Trade Week" event featuring 22 suppliers over five days.

The suppliers donated tombola prizes, while Plumbase staff Chris, Gemma, and Catherine prepared an array of delicious food—from pizza to party snacks and the much-loved pies, peas, and gravy to close the week. Funds raised from the tombola tickets and supplier contributions were all directed to The Brick.

Wigan ADT Team

Catherine Bradbury highlighted the deep connection between Plumbase and the Wigan community: "Ninety percent of our customers are based in Wigan, and so are the majority of our staff. The Brick is an obvious choice for us to support.

"We see the incredible work The Brick does for the community and the help it provides to the most vulnerable. We want to be part of that. Wigan is our home too, and we want to help in any way we can."

The CEO of The Brick, Keely Dalfen, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the generosity and community spirit demonstrated by the Acute Discharge Team and Plumbase.

She stated: "We are incredibly grateful for the kindness and compassion shown by the Acute Discharge Team and Plumbase. Acts of generosity like these make a real difference in the lives of people facing homelessness.

"At The Brick, we work every day to ensure that those in crisis have access to essential support and services. The contributions from these initiatives not only provide practical help but also remind people that they are seen, valued, and cared for during what can be an especially difficult time of year."

To support The Brick visit www.thebrick.org.uk