Wigan care home prepares to invite in local community for their ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ event
The homes main celebration events are due to take place during Care Home Open Weekend on Friday 20th June 2025, 12pm – 3pm.Carrington Court Care Home will be welcoming residents, colleagues, friends, family and the wider community to a British beach themed party where local popular artist Joanna Robinson will be in attendance. There will be fish and chips on offer, popcorn, candy floss and ice cream. In addition, there will be a range of traditional stalls including hook a duck and a tombola.
Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities.The week will offer care homes the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.
The event also seeks to connect the homes with their neighbours, highlighting the communal support that the home can provide. HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week is ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays with a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.
Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends are set to enjoy a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.The home and members of the local community will be coming together to celebrate summertime memories past and present and hosted a fabulous Summer Weekender event.
Carrington Court Care Home will be adorned in a variety of summer themed decorations, emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays past and present providing a perfect setting for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.
As well as providing a space for existing relatives and residents to celebrate life at the home, visitors will also be encouraged to hear directly from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like as well as opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer within the home.
Rebecca Asprey, HC-One’s Carrington Court Care Home Manager, said:
“We’re delighted to be opening our doors for Care Home Open Week and inviting the local community to come and experience life at Carrington Court.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the warmth, compassion, and person-centred care that make our home so special.
“We look forward to welcoming new faces, reconnecting with familiar ones, and celebrating the important role care homes play in our communities.”
For enquiries about Carrington Court Care Home or visiting HC-One’s Carrington Court Care Home’s Care Home Open Week event, please call 01942 526220 or email [email protected]
For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.