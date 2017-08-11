Tributes as ‘beautiful’ mum Polly Haydock dies

A mum-of-three whose battle against cancer inspired people to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds has died.

Polly Haydock, 37, from Atherton, died on Tuesday.

She is survived by her husband Dan and three children, Darcy, Emma and Alex.

Initially diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in October 2015, Polly was given the heartbreaking news that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, lungs and liver in July last year.

Her condition had become terminal and she was told she had just six months left to live.

But Polly was determined to do whatever she could to fight the disease.

Polly Haydock with husband Dan, her mum Judith and children Darcy, 18, Emma, nine, and Alex, seven

She launched an online fund-raising appeal so she could go to Germany for treatment not available in the UK.

Her story touched people’s hearts and the cash quickly rolled in, with people making donations and holding fund-raising events.

Even popular comedian Peter Kay got involved, holding several shows in Blackpool and Manchester to provide a real boost to Polly’s fund.

Polly went to the Hallwang Clinic in Germany in December to begin treatment and it appeared to be working.

Rest in peace my beautiful friend Polly Haydock Lisa Janette

Fund-raising continued so she could return to Germany and the appeal reached £223,000.

But sadly Polly’s Angels, the fund-raising appeal set up in her honour, has announced on Twitter that she died on Tuesday.

The tweet said: “It is a sad time for us. Polly our inspiration died on 8th August. Polly’s Angels will continue in her memory. Thank you for your support.”

Tributes have been paid to Polly on Facebook.

Polly Haydock

Rachel Peers wrote: “My beautiful girl has got her angel wings and is flying high. You will always be in my heart and I thank you for everything you ever did for me. looking at our pictures this morning and smiling through the tears. Love you Always Polly Haydock”

Alan Nield wrote: “Gutted to hear of the passing of my former work colleague Polly Haydock! Words can not express my sadness for her family and friends! A fighter to the end, now rest in peace Polly! X”

Sarah Barber wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with the Haydock Family and all of my friends over in Atherton. I have some amazing memories with Polly and she will be very missed by many. Another taken by Cancer and of such a young age.”

Lisa Janette wrote: “Rest in peace my beautiful friend Polly Haydock I will never forget you beautiful xxxxxx So brave, So strong xxxxx Can’t believe I had to write this :’( xxx I’m sorry we couldn’t help you xxxxx”

The online fund-raising appeal set up for Polly’s treatment has now been closed.

