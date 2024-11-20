A Christmas Celebration with Wigan Community Choir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Choir is currently rehearsing for their Christmas concert which is always the highpoint of the year and offers a wonderful mix of Christmas music; from traditional carols, to popular yule tide songs and a taste of world music.

There’s be some audience participation so everyone can exercise their vocal cords. The choir’s now legendary Christmas hamper raffle will also feature plus refreshments.

The proceeds of the evening will go to Wigan Rotary, who in turn distribute grants and support to many local charities throughout the year.

The choir has had an amazing year and welcomed many new members. They rehearse at the Deanery High School on Wednesday evenings and new members are welcome.

WCC celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2025 and are planning their celebrations now.

There’s a lot to celebrate, as over the years the choir has provided a platform for people to relish the joy of singing and the camaraderie of like minded people. They have also entertained many people around the Borough and gifted much of the money raised to many deserving organisations.

Jo Hunt is a founder member and says: "Twenty years has flown by! We were founded long before the benefits of being in a choir was recognised as it is now.

"We’re fortunate to have Imelda, our musical director, who is so encouraging and ambitious for us, as well as our accompanist, Ian, who supports our rehearsals and public performances. We are looking forward to seeing everyone at our 2024 Christmas Celebration."

Kick off your Christmas festivities by coming along to a ‘Christmas Celebration' to be held at St Michaels Church, Duke Street, Wigan, WN1 2BJ 7.30pm-9.30pm on Wednesday December 4. Tickets £7 and £5 concessionary.