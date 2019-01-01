News
Power cut hits more than 300 homes after strong weather
News
Justice round the corner for Wigan dad-to-be left for dead in vile attack
Crime
VIDEO: Superbike legend Carl Fogarty opens new Wigan business
News
Wigan's Week In Court
Crime
Rail union suspends strike action after 'breakthrough' talks with Northern Rail
News
VIDEO: Wigan motorist leads police on high speed chase through residential streets
News
Fury over pheasant shooting at Wigan nature reserve
News
Shetland: What channel is it on, when does it start and what's the story?
TV and Film
Wigan pub's new owner is open to all options
News
Cervical cancer diagnoses could fall with new screening regime
Health
Transport
Rail union suspends strike action after 'breakthrough' talks with Northern Rail
News
Body recovered from the plane that was carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson
Transport
Will flights be delayed or cancelled after Brexit?
Transport
Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after he 'swerved to avoid an octopus'
Crime
Decline in bus journeys highlights 'devastating' impact of cuts, says Labour
Transport
Crime
Justice round the corner for Wigan dad-to-be left for dead in vile attack
Crime
Wigan's Week In Court
Crime
VIDEO: Wigan motorist leads police on high speed chase through residential streets
News
Fury over pheasant shooting at Wigan nature reserve
News
Education
Class Act - snowy fun at Leigh South Community Nursery
News
Wigan special school on the move
Education
Wigan nursery's delight at latest rating
Education
How we can help keep our children safe
News
11 best schools in Lancashire - the results will surprise you
Education
Business
VIDEO: Superbike legend Carl Fogarty opens new Wigan business
News
Rail union suspends strike action after 'breakthrough' talks with Northern Rail
News
Wigan pub's new owner is open to all options
News
Marks and Spencer say Valentine's Day is all about the 'Love Sausage'
Business
Politics
Should I renew my EHIC card or will Brexit make it invalid?
Politics
All you need to know about international driving permits
Lifestyle
Wigan MP: Dozens of politicians could support a revised Brexit deal
Politics
This is when Donald Trump is set to visit the UK in 2019
Politics
Community
Katie Price considering placing son Harvey in residential care
News
Will I need a new passport after Brexit?
Community
MP's fight to keep Wigan post office ramps up
News
Here is all you need to know about cannabidiol (CBD) and anandamides which reduce stress
News
Three beats two: luxurious £1.35m Lancashire mansion flooring all with its classy looks
News
Environment
Historic Wigan building flattened to protect public safety
Environment
Special needs care home plan for house
Environment
Green volunteers’ fury as house firm destroys Wigan woodland haven
Environment
VIDEO: The changing face of Wigan town centre
Environment
Health
Cervical cancer diagnoses could fall with new screening regime
Health
Wigan GP practice back on track after watchdog inspection
Health
Katie Price considering placing son Harvey in residential care
News
