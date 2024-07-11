A different kind of space for women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Remade Wigan is based at Fur Clemt, Montrose Avenue WN5 9XN. Remade is small charity with a big ambition, for women in our borough to live their best and most fulfilled lives. Remade believes that creativity can have a powerful influence on our wellbeing, and want as many women as possible to have access to creative resources.

Remade offers a dedicated workshop for women to try furniture painting. Furniture is donated, then women clean and prep, design and paint, repair and restore, learning on the job and sharing skills with each other. There's a woodworking class twice a week for women to learn to use routers, sanders and drills to make different projects. There's beginners sewing, upholstery, needlework and craft sessions in the community craft room. All of it builds women's confidence and connection, and has led to women starting work, changing careers, making good friends and starting to enjoy life again.

Remade also and holds a free self esteem group for women on a Wednesday morning, and supports Kinsugitherapy to run a group for teenage girls struggling with anxiety.

Women said 'I've got brilliant friends at Remade now who all make me happy!" and "it has genuinely changed my life, I've something to look forward to!"

Alice started Remade during 2020, as a reaction to how difficult the pandemic was for women. Remade's first project was handing out upcycling kits to women in emergency accommodation during lockdown. Remade now hosts 30-40 women a week, of all ages and backgrounds, and wants to see more and more women from all over the borough enjoying themselves and being creative. They also collaborate with a few women's projects to hold monthly women's only socials in the Fur Clemt community room, offering a chance to socialise safely with other women in a really relaxed environment.

Remade's next phase is opening a second space in Leigh at Spinners Mill, open soon.

Remade is open to any women over the age of 16yrs. If women would like to come along they can book onto sessions through Eventbrite, or just by sending a Whatsapp message to Alice on 07907122971