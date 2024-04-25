A new charity shop has opened in the Wigan borough – staffed by workers with Learning Disabilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The shop offers valuable paid work experience to Learning Disabled people in Leigh who are Supported Living clients of Cherish UK. This experience is vital to develop important employability skills and gain the confidence they need to succeed in their careers. Opening hours vary from week to week but up to date information about when the shop is open is available on the Cherish UK Facebook page.

The Cherish UK Supported Living team is committed to raising funds to support disadvantaged Clients, and every penny that they raise is reinvested directly into benefits for Clients.

Keeleigh Porter, Head of Supported Living Services for Cherish UK, said “I’m so proud to be able to offer this paid employment to our Learning Disabled Clients, and help to build their confidence and experience in a real retail environment. They are learning about customer service, keeping the shop looking great, as well as working with finances by handling real transactions. This opportunity also allows them to interact with members of the public and provides the chance for them to show how capable and professional they are.”