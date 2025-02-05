A spectacular nature-inspired light display is coming to Wigan

TREES, an outdoor nature-inspired light display featuring glowing life-size tree stumps, twinkling light projections and mystical, immersive sound effects has been announced.

The free, mesmerising event will feature in two locations across two nights this week. On Friday, February 7, TREES will arrive at Murphy Close in Worsley Mesnes, transforming it into a glowing wonderland from 4:30pm-7:30pm. The following evening, on Saturday, February 8, you can find it at Bedford St in Whelley, lighting up the dark from 4:30pm-7:30pm.

Things That Go On Things (part of the team behind Light Night Wigan) have created TREES as a way of telling the tales of nature through illuminated installations and digital technology, whilst celebrating the space that’s already present right here on our doorstep.

Adding to the light display, the first 200 people to arrive on each night will receive a free hot drink and sweet treat from local vendors The Gindependent and That Secret Ingredient. There will also be a range of activities to get involved with, including family-friendly clay workshops from Give it a Grow Wigan, storytelling from poet Louise Fazackerly, and even fire performances from Juggling Inferno.

The event is being brought to Wigan by Down to Earth, Wigan and Leigh’s Creative People and Places programme. Down to Earth work to involve more people than ever before in creative activities, and are supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England and by Wigan Council.

This family-friendly event is free and suitable for all ages, with no booking required. Just make sure to wrap up warm and get ready to experience the magic!

For more information, visit Down to Earth’s socials https://linktr.ee/downtoearthwigan