A Year of Slimming Success in 2024

2024 has been a landmark year for Cath Cleary and her Slimming World groups, with countless members achieving incredible weight loss milestones and transforming their relationships with food.

One of Cath's newest members reflected, “Thanks to her advice and guidance, I have already lost 6lbs in 3 weeks, and am well on the way to a healthier relationship with food.” This feeling is resonated by many others who have found inspiration to create change in their lives. Members often speak about the comfort and acceptance they feel. Another member shared, “I like going to Cath’s group as she makes me feel comfortable and extremely welcome. You can ask her anything, and she will do her absolute best to help you.”

The friendship and support extends beyond the meetings themselves. Cath’s active Facebook page is a vibrant hub for members to share recipes, swap tips, and cheer each other on. “Cath is also a little bit mad but in a good way!” joked one member. “She’s there to support you anytime through her Facebook page, which is really active with everyone sharing ideas and recipes—it’s brilliant.”

Also, members frequently highlight the value of staying for group discussions after weigh-ins, where the real magic happens. “I love staying to group. But most of all, Cath cares and is on your journey with you, guiding and encouraging you all the way.” These moments of connection and shared experience create a sense of belonging that keeps members coming back week after week. Another member remarked, “Believe me, whatever you are feeling, we each have been there.”

A few of Cath's Slimming World members pictured with their personal achievements.

The accolades keep pouring in from members who have found both success and support under Cath’s guidance. “Having attended lots of different classes over the years, this is by far my favourite group.” “I wouldn’t want to do my journey with anyone else.”

Overall, 2024 has been a successful year, with 41 members achieving their target and therefore earning free Slimming World membership for life! If you’re ready to start your own weight-loss journey, there’s no better place to begin than with Cath’s Slimming World group: Tuesdays at St John’s Church in Hindley Green – 3pm, 4:30pm and 6pm.