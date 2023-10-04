Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Great British Bake Off is casting for a landmark 15th series judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and hosted by Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond.

Applications are welcome from anyone over the age of 16 on January 1 2024 and you must be a UK resident (including Isle of Man and Channel Islands).

For full rules of entry visit www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk.

Bake-Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith

Among the previous winners have been Wigan’s own Jon Whaite who has since become a TV cookery regular as well as getting to the final of Strictly Come Dancing.

When filling out an application be sure to include as much information as possible. What type of baker are you? Why do you love baking? Make sure to include lots of photos of your bakes and show off your skills.

Do not worry about being the best in all areas of baking, but a broader experience than just cakes is beneficial as there are lots of different disciplines covered on the show.

Wigan Bake-Off winner John Whaite puts the finishing touches to a croque en bouche

Showing a willingness to learn and practice throughout the process would be great and everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses.

The closing date for applications is 1pm on January 2 2024. If your application is successful you will be contacted by a member of the casting team from Love Productions.

If you have not heard back from the team by February 9 then unfortunately you have been unsuccessful this time.

Unsuccessful applicants are strongly encouraged to keep practising and apply again for future series.

Dawn from Series 13 applied 10 times before she was successful and made it onto the show. You never know it might be your year!

Apply online now at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk.

If you would like anymore information or have any questions regarding the application process then contact the casting team at [email protected] or call 01174 568530.