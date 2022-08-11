Candid photography shows Blackpool's quiet back streets and frantic promenade in new exhibition

Fylde creatives came together to view social documentary style photos taken by local photographer, Dawn Mander.

Dawn has had work shown around the world, but the Blackpool-born creative said the resort is the ideal place to photograph.

She said: “The light on the promenade and piers make these a perfect place for photography but I prefer the centre of Blackpool away from crowds.”

Dawn has a background in dance and theatre, which helped her come up with the name ‘Stagefright’ for her exhibition.

And she is co-curator of HIVEArts, a gallery on Church Street that showcases local grassroots artists.

Dawn added: “I’m inspired by the human condition and the frantic pace of people in the street. I love the candid opportunities street and documentary photography gives me but there are so many traditional coastal subjects in Blackpool it’s easy to find a subject that’s just a little bit different.”

'Stagefright- A retrospective by Dawn Mander' runs until the 5th September at Tea Amantes, Albert Road, and is open to the public free of charge and without need to book an appointment.

Undefined: readMore

1. Deep in conversation From left: Janey Campbell (Tea Amantes) and David Simper (Blackpool Social Club) at the opening night of Stagefright, a new street photography exhibition at Tea Amantes in Blackpool. Photo: Tea Amantes Photo Sales

2. Smiles all around Tea Amantes owners Anna Margaret Paprzycka and Przemek Malachowski, present a bunch of flowers to Dawn Mander as her work goes on display at the Blackpool tea rooms. Photo: Tea Amantes Photo Sales

3. A gathering of artists Kathy Rowan (professional astrologer, local artist, reiki master), Mark Hetherington (local artist), Robin Ross (owner of Rock Factory Print Studio, exhibition curator, founder of "Sea, Sand & Spray Urban Art Festival" in Blackpool) and James Loy (local artist, photographer). Photo: Tea Amantes Photo Sales

4. wbegnews-dawnmander5-nw.jpg Dawn Mander is co-curator of HIVEArts, along with Kate Yates (Pictured). Dawn's solo photography exhibition runs at Tea Amantes until September 5. Photo: Tea Amantes Photo Sales