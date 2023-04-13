News you can trust since 1853
Climate change in the spotlight in new exhibition by young Wigan borough artists

A thought-provoking exhibition created by young artists about climate change will open this weekend.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Climate. Emergency. Hope explores both the threat posed by climate change and possible solutions through photography, video and 2D art.

A climate-friendly approach was taken to creating the exhibition with repurposed timber, old paint and LED lighting.

It launches at Leigh’s Turnpike Gallery from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday and runs until June.

The exhibition will be held at the Turnpike Gallery in Leigh
The exhibition will be held at the Turnpike Gallery in Leigh
James Winterbottom, from Wigan Council, said: “Climate change is a threat facing us all and I’m really pleased that our incredible young people have been able to respond with hope by putting together such a brilliant exhibition which shines a light on the issue.

“They have been working on the project since October and to see it come to life is absolutely fantastic, highlighting the need for all of us to act now to protect future generations.”

Arising from discussions, workshops, gallery and studio visits, the exhibition aims to show young people’s feelings on the climate crisis.

