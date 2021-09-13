The statue features a miner, pit brow lass and a child - proudly stands near Wigan Town Hall – the borough’s former mining college.
The statue features a miner, pit brow lass and a child - proudly stands near Wigan Town Hall – the borough’s former mining college.

IN PICTURES: Wigan mining statue unveiled

The official unveiling of a statue commemorating Wigan borough's mining history near Wigan Town Hall.  The statue was erected before the pandemic, but the ceremony had to be delayed because of social distancing rules.

By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 13th September 2021, 10:35 am
Updated Monday, 13th September 2021, 10:36 am

The project began with the Wigan Heritage and Mining Monument (WHAMM) charity with support from Wigan Council.

1.

from left, Sheila Ramsdale and Eric Foster from Wigan Heritage and Mining Monument (WHAMM) charity - this was the first time Eric had seen the statue in person.

2.

Sheila Ramsdale and Eric Foster from Wigan Heritage and Mining Monument (WHAMM) charity.

3.

The crowd witnessed the unveiling

4.

Sheila Ramsdale and Eric Foster, right, from Wigan Heritage and Mining Monument (WHAMM) charity admire the statue.

