New augmented artworks positioned across Wigan and Leigh

Artwork has been positioned across Wigan and Leigh

Touch AR, launched by Brass Art and The Turnpike, grew from an idea to host a gallery exhibition, but was reimagined into a multi-faceted, multi-site artwork, after the closure of public spaces due of Covid-19.

A range of locations have been used to display the art, including a fun fair, a local nature reserve, a bird hide, a shopping centre and high street windows.

The series of interactive artwork examines the past, the present, and the times that are yet to come.

It looks at the legacy of the Wigan Borough’s industry and coal mining past.

Moving towards the present, it demonstrates signals of hope through imagery of the recent renewal of local wetlands, with the return of extinct, native species.

Touch AR mixes 3D of the artists’ hands with 3D models and collaged images of the artists’ collection, drawing from the local history of Wigan, Leigh, and twin town of Angers.

The artwork includes examples of successful environmental regeneration within the local region and uses detailed images from historic illustrated books and prints, which are held at Chetham’s Library in Manchester. Across the last five years the importance of touch and gesture have been at the forefront of Brass Art’s creative thinking.

Due to the pandemic, the artists have adapted to new conditions by working with software designers, by creating digital artworks to invite people to touch and interact through technology.