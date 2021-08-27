Photos and art by Wigan and Leigh College students form new exhibition
Photographs and art by students from Wigan and Leigh College form the We Are Nature exhibition.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 11:46 am
They were dotted round town for visitors to discover - including at Mesnes Park - as part of the Wigan Arts Festival 2021.
The project explored what coming outside again and immersing yourself in the green landscape means to people from across the borough after months of self-incarceration and other Covid-related restrictions.
The students conducted interviews with people in the park about their connections to it and the way the green space is used and enjoyed.
