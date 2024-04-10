What's on: Work by David Hockney and Andy Warhol on display as Art Explora Mobile Museum rolls into Wigan

Soup, Sock and Spiders! Art of the everyday can be seen as Art Explora Mobile Museum rolls into Haigh Woodland Park.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST

It is a mobile gallery of famous, historic and contemporary artwork, in collaboration with Tate and MuMo.

Famous work by Andy Warhol, David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein is among the art on display.

It will be located outside Haigh Hall until Saturday and is available to attend for free.

People can drop in to visit without booking or can book a place on tours and workshops being held there.

To book or find out more, go to mobilemuseumhaighhall.eventbrite.com.

1. Art Explora Mobile Museum

Famous art work by Andy Warhol, David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein on display as part of Soup, Sock and Spiders! Art of the everyday - Art Explora Mobile Museum. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Sam Scales and Molly enjoy the exhibition as they admire Robert Colquhoun's Woman with Still Life (1958)

2. Soup, Sock and Spiders!

Sam Scales and Molly enjoy the exhibition as they admire Robert Colquhoun's Woman with Still Life (1958) Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Ben Winstanley with George, 11, Thomas, seven and Elizabeth, three, next to Andy Warhol Black Bean - 1968 part of Soup Can Series I.

3. Soup, Sock and Spiders!

Ben Winstanley with George, 11, Thomas, seven and Elizabeth, three, next to Andy Warhol Black Bean - 1968 part of Soup Can Series I. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Soup, Sock and Spiders! Art of the everyday as Art Explora Mobile Museum rolls into Haigh Woodland Park, a mobile gallery of famous, historic and contempory artwork, in collaboration with Tate and MuMo.

4. Soup, Sock and Spiders!

Soup, Sock and Spiders! Art of the everyday as Art Explora Mobile Museum rolls into Haigh Woodland Park, a mobile gallery of famous, historic and contempory artwork, in collaboration with Tate and MuMo. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

