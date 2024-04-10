What's on: Work by David Hockney and Andy Warhol on display as Art Explora Mobile Museum rolls into Wigan

It is a mobile gallery of famous, historic and contemporary artwork, in collaboration with Tate and MuMo.

Famous work by Andy Warhol, David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein is among the art on display.

It will be located outside Haigh Hall until Saturday and is available to attend for free.

People can drop in to visit without booking or can book a place on tours and workshops being held there.

To book or find out more, go to mobilemuseumhaighhall.eventbrite.com.

1 . Art Explora Mobile Museum Famous art work by Andy Warhol, David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein on display as part of Soup, Sock and Spiders! Art of the everyday - Art Explora Mobile Museum. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Soup, Sock and Spiders! Sam Scales and Molly enjoy the exhibition as they admire Robert Colquhoun's Woman with Still Life (1958) Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Soup, Sock and Spiders! Ben Winstanley with George, 11, Thomas, seven and Elizabeth, three, next to Andy Warhol Black Bean - 1968 part of Soup Can Series I. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales