Wigan art group founder has his own exhibition
Artist Nick Fisher, one of the founders of The Swinley Group, has his solo exhibition on show at Shevington Library and Art Gallery until the end of February.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 11:51 am
A spokesperson for the group said: “Nick’s paintings cover many art genres and all display his superb technical abilities and imaginative outlook.
“We hope you can visit the gallery before the exhibition ends.”
The Swinley Group has two other exhibitions scheduled so far this year.
A major one will be taking place at The Old Courts on dates yet to be confirmed, and there will be another at Shevington Art Gallery and Library in June.
