Young people share strong messages on environment through art

The group of 12-18-year-olds have spent the past ten weeks working with Wigan based artist Andy Smith, to create, ‘The Teddy Bears’ Picnic’, a hard-hitting piece, which aims to warn the public of the dangers our rubbish can present to animals, when not properly recycled.

The installation is now available to view at Leigh Library, features teddy bears picnicking on piles of rubbish, along with facts about the impact of human behaviour on animal habitats, and information about the small things everyone can do to help.

Courtney, 15, from Atherton, said: “We chose the environment as a theme because it’s something that affects everyone and it’s been interesting finding out more about it.”

Lola and Ella with their artwork

The young people took part in training led by the People’s History Museum in Manchester, to find out more about how to create an art piece with impact, working closely with Atherton Recycling Centre to make sure that everything featured in the display was donated, upcycled, or recycled.

“I know that this is a small community project, but I hope people will see it and that it will make a difference in some way.”

Lola, 15, from Howe Bridge, said:

“My hope is that people will see it and start thinking about how they dispose of their rubbish.

Alfie, Shannon, Alesha and Lucy with their artwork.

“I’ve enjoyed working on this project because it was nice to meet other young people who actually want to change things.”

Atherton and Tyldesley Youth Voice is run by Wigan Council, to help engage young people in community projects and support them to create positive changes.

Cabinet Member for Environment, Councillor Paul Prescott, said:

“I think it’s fantastic that the young people have created this piece to remind everyone of the importance of recycling our waste.

“Recycling not only helps to protect our ecosystems and wildlife, as this installation explains, but it also helps us to conserve our natural resources and cut climate changing carbon emissions.

“Thank you to the young people from Atherton and Tyldesley Youth Voice group for communicating these important messages in such an interesting way.”

Lead Member for Youth Opportunities, Councillor Carl Sweeney, added: “I’m so impressed that this group of young people have taken action to raise awareness of an issue they’re concerned about.

“The art installation is very creative, and also conveys some very important messages about the future of our planet and I hope everyone in the area will call into Leigh Library and take a look at it.”

The plan is for the exhibition to remain in Leigh Library for the rest of the summer holidays before moving over to Wigan Library.

Local artist Andy Smith, who works in a variety of different art mediums, said: “It’s been a joy working with this group.

“They’ve been focused every week and work together brilliantly as a team, so the project came together easily and organically.”