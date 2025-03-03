Award-winning writer's hit comedy show comes to Wigan & Warrington

New York Times bestselling author Kate Kerrigan is bringing her hit one-woman comedy show Am I Irish Yet? to the North of England from March 7th, just in time for St Patrick’s Day. Following sell-out shows, Am I Irish Yet, produced by BAFTA award-winning Kevin Toolis, has struck a chord with audiences, shining a light on what it means to be caught between two cultures. As Kate puts it: "On St Patrick’s Day, the whole world wants to be Irish. But if you’re born Irish in the UK and speak with an English accent, it’s a bit tricky. You sit somewhere between both places, belonging to neither.”

AM I IRISH YET? explores being second generation Irish, caught between two colliding worlds. ‘We were the ultimate inbetweeners . As IRA bombs went off in England, we were being teased back in Ireland for our English accents. We were Irish but part of us was English, too. We spoke with Brummie or Mancunian accents. Loved punk, curries, Northern Soul, even though we never stood up for the national anthem,’ says Kate.

‘Identity is tricky. That’s why I wrote my one-woman comedy show about what’s it’s like for any kid to grow up somewhere speaking in the wrong accent and calling somewhere else Home.’

BAFTA-winning AM I IRISH YET? producer Kevin Toolis says, ’We’ve been amazed at the response. We’ve sold out show after show. People are saying it’s the first time anyone has ever told their story. Turns out there’s a whole lost tribe of second generation Irish who at last are trying to find their own voice and define their Irishness for themselves. And this isn’t just an Irish story but the story of every immigrant struggling to fit in.’

Kate Kerrigan

AM I IRISH YET? tours the North of England - Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, Wigan, Warrington, Leeds, and the Manchester Irish Festival - from MARCH 7th-13th.

The show stops at Wigan's Brian Boru Club on March 10th at 7.30pm and to Warrington Irish Club on March 11th at 7:30pm. Book your tickets and checkout the other venues here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/am-i-irish-yet

Social LinksFacebook: @KateKerriganAuthorInstagram: @KateKerriganWriterTwitter/X: @KateKerrigan