Award-winning writer's hit comedy show comes to Wigan & Warrington
AM I IRISH YET? explores being second generation Irish, caught between two colliding worlds. ‘We were the ultimate inbetweeners . As IRA bombs went off in England, we were being teased back in Ireland for our English accents. We were Irish but part of us was English, too. We spoke with Brummie or Mancunian accents. Loved punk, curries, Northern Soul, even though we never stood up for the national anthem,’ says Kate.
‘Identity is tricky. That’s why I wrote my one-woman comedy show about what’s it’s like for any kid to grow up somewhere speaking in the wrong accent and calling somewhere else Home.’
BAFTA-winning AM I IRISH YET? producer Kevin Toolis says, ’We’ve been amazed at the response. We’ve sold out show after show. People are saying it’s the first time anyone has ever told their story. Turns out there’s a whole lost tribe of second generation Irish who at last are trying to find their own voice and define their Irishness for themselves. And this isn’t just an Irish story but the story of every immigrant struggling to fit in.’
AM I IRISH YET? tours the North of England - Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, Wigan, Warrington, Leeds, and the Manchester Irish Festival - from MARCH 7th-13th.
The show stops at Wigan's Brian Boru Club on March 10th at 7.30pm and to Warrington Irish Club on March 11th at 7:30pm. Book your tickets and checkout the other venues here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/am-i-irish-yet
Social LinksFacebook: @KateKerriganAuthorInstagram: @KateKerriganWriterTwitter/X: @KateKerrigan