Banders Bingo with Pemberton Brass Band
Join them for a night of fun, music, and excitement at BANDERS BINGO! Inspired by the atmosphere of Bongo’s Bingo, this event at 7.30pm on Saturday August 10 at the Pemberton Band Room on Enfield Street, features a live brass band performance that will keep you entertained all night long.
This special evening is dedicated to raising funds for the Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band as they prepare to represent the North West at the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
A spokesperson said: “Doors open at 6.30pm so come early to grab a good seat and a drink before the games start at 7.30pm.
"Bring your friends and family along for a night filled with laughter, music, and lots of prizes.
“Help us get the Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band to London – book your tickets now and join us for a fantastic evening!”
The £10 tickets are not available on the door so please book online at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Wigan/Pemberton-Band-Room/Banders-Bingo/39278493/
