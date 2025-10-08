'Best Band in the Land' to raise charity brass for historic hall

The ‘Best Band in the Land’ is heading to Leigh to help raise charity brass for St Joseph’s Hall.

Internationally renowned Ashton on Mersey Showband will visit town for a spectacular fundraising concert at the Chapel Street venue on Saturday 18th October.

Music fans will be treated to an evening of brass and big band classics, toe-tapping show tunes, and popular hits performed by the 30-strong ensemble.

And all proceeds from the event will be donated to ongoing work to restore Leigh’s St Joseph’s Hall to its former glory.

Ashton on Mersey Concert

Founded in 1973, Ashton on Mersey Showband prides itself on its nickname, ‘Best Band in the Land’.

Celebrated for its unique arrangements and thrilling live performances, the ensemble has previously performed charity shows across Europe and the United States.

Now band members are now determined to support a worthy cause closer to home.

St Joseph’s Hall was built in 1925 and has been home to St Joseph’s Players Dramatic Society since.

Hitting the high notes... Ashton on Mersey Showband

The hall fell into disrepair during Covid and was at risk of closure, so the Society took on the building’s lease and has been working tirelessly to save its home.

Fundraising has seen the roof repaired, the hall’s ornamental facade made safe, and internal plastering almost completed. However, expensive renovation work is still required.

Player’s Chairperson Gabrielle Fitzsimons said, “We are very grateful to Ashton on Mersey Showband for offering their support.

“The band is a cherished institution in the north west and it is an honour to be hosting them.

Ashton on Mersey Showband in action

“The concert promises to be both a wonderful night and a chance to celebrate the hall’s 100th birthday!”

The concert takes place on Saturday 18th October, starting 7.30pm at St Joseph’s Hall, Chapel Street, Leigh WN7 2DB. Tickets, priced £12.00 are available via ticketsource.co.uk/st-josephs-players, or pay on the door.