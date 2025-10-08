Blues Harvest performance at Pier 4 this Halloween

The Wigan landmark kicks off its autumn schedule with live music from Blue Harvest and family-friendly fun at Pier 4

Following Wigan Council’s announcement of a bold new cultural strategy, 'The Fire Within The Forge', the historic site has undergone careful restoration, transforming pier 4 & 5 into vibrant event spaces ready for October.

As announced by Wigan Council, in August, the events schedule was planned to kick off in October, with a series of exciting activities planned throughout Autumn.

Pier 4 is starting off its events season with a Halloween Special presented by The Early Doors Club, featuring Blues Harvest and The Jimi Henson Experience, on Friday October 31.

In August, Leader of Wigan Council, Councillor David Molyneux, MBE, had said: "We're thrilled to open the next chapter for Wigan Pier."

"We're confident Wigan Pier will become a hub of inspiration and activity once again."

And what better way to start the next chapter with some Halloween fun?

Doors will be opening at 6pm, with the live performances taking the stage from 7pm to 9pm.

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pier-4-presents-blues-harvest-supported-by-the-jimi-henson-experience-tickets-1745439258809?aff=oddtdtcreator