First Big Book of How by Sally Symes and Kate Slater

Enjoy the ultimate book of answers for kids who need to know HOW, dive into a magical, mysterious sea odyssey set deep beneath the waves, find out how to turn your pocket money into pots of money, and laugh along with a hilarious escapade full of madcap characters and crazy antics in a super selection of September children’s books.

Age 5 plus:

First Big Book of How

Sally Symes and Kate Slater

How do polar bears keep warm, how do keys open locks, and how do spacesuits work? Curious children present adults with the most surprising (and often testing!) questions about the workings of the world so here’s the ultimate book of answers for kids who need to know HOW!

The magnificent First Big Book of How – written by Sally Symes and illustrated by Kate Slater – comes from What on Earth Publishing, a lively children’s publisher which specialises in trustworthy and inspiring non-fiction using warmth, humour, fun, surprise and diverse perspectives to engage and satisfy children’s natural curiosity.

And this intriguing, stunningly illustrated and fact-filled book answers over 150 compelling questions on everything from space, Earth, machines and vehicles to buildings, animals, technology and the human body in clear, fun and accessible ways.

Discover how scientists see into space, how jellyfish sting, how black holes form, how we know what the dinosaurs looked like, how chameleons change colour, how insects walk on walls, how bones grow, how keys open locks, how tadpoles turn into frogs, how magnets stick to metal and how pianos make a musical sound.

There are answers for inquisitive children on every page, and every page features a lavish blend of specially commissioned illustrations, detailed diagrams showing just how things work, and full colour photography. Each chapter also has two illustrated ‘Search and Find’ spreads in which young readers spot and count the illustrations amid the photography.

By encouraging children to question how things are happening in the world around us, First Big Book of How supports curriculum topics and nurtures curious minds, and is the ultimate gift for children who need to know everything – right now!

(What on Earth Books, hardback, £20)

Age 12 plus:

The Seamaiden’s Odyssey

Berlie Doherty and Tamsin Roswell

Dive into this magical, mysterious tale and you won’t want to come up for air until the last page has turned!

The Seamaiden’s Odyssey is a stunning new fable from twice Carnegie Medal-winning author Berlie Doherty... a truly fantastical tale that draws on the folklore of ocean and landscape to create a magical coming-of-age novella for the modern era.

Brought to glorious life by artist, historian and broadcaster Tamsin Rosewell, whose powerful ink and silhouette illustrations brighten the tale with a vibrant but classical language of visual storytelling, this delightful book is a celebration of self-discovery and sisterhood.

When a strange and beautiful sea creature is brought into the marine sanctuary where Sasha works, the sea-girl is kept as an exhibit and for scientific research. But Sasha wants to know more about her... are there more of her kind, what sort of community does she come from, and does she have a family? There is a story to be told... in exchange for a promise. It is a story of cruelty and grief, of love and longing and pride... the story of Merryn who makes a traumatic journey from sea to land, and from defiance to finding her true self and the power of sisterhood.

Using both her imagination and writing skills, Doherty weaves the traditional into recognisable modern themes while Rosewell draws on the long heritage of silhouette and paper-cut work for her inspiration and adds it to her well-known boldness with colour and structure. A magical and unforgettable sea odyssey framed in a pictorial symphony of blue, gold and green...

(UCLan Publishing, hardback, £14.99)

Age 9 plus:

Pop Corn

Rob Harrell

It’s going to be an epic day at school for Andrew Yaeger, not least because there’s the school photo to get through. And as it turns out, it’s going to be one of those days when life turns up the heat to boiling point!

Rob Harrell, the acclaimed author of Wink, knows a thing or two about anxiety and OCD, having experienced them both in his own childhood, and this poignant, funny and authentic story is written with all the warmth, insight and accessibility that we have come to expect from him.

So meet Andrew who is just trying to get through school photo day with one aim... a photo of him which his mum will like. But today of all days, the world seems out to get him. There's a bully to contend with, the science experiment goes wrong, he receives scary news about his grandmother, and then there’s the worry about someone else’s juice snot (don’t ask!). Andrew’s problem is that he struggles with anxiety, and the little kernel of worry in his stomach is getting hotter and hotter. Can he make it through the day without popping?

Harrell, a syndicated cartoonist, delivers a truly heartfelt and laugh-out-loud-funny story about letting go of control and accepting help, interspersed with his amazing spot art and comic panels which depict the difficult feelings of anxiety and OCD, as well as some real and helpful tips for coping.

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Ultimate Guide to Money

Emmanuel Asuquo and Selom Sunu

Wouldn’t it be cool if you could turn your pocket money into pots of money! Well here’s your chance... expert financial adviser and media personality Emmanuel Asuquo has produced a fun, interactive guide to money management and entrepreneurship which aims to help kids embrace their inner entrepreneur, make the world a better place... and make some extra cash. Did you know you could turn £1 into £1,000,000 and that there’s more than one way to do it? Stocks, shares, taxes, saving, investing, these things all sound confusing (and maybe even a little boring), but understanding more about money can help you to fulfil your financial dreams. That £1 is your chance to grow the money and make yourself a millionaire. Along the way, you will meet people who all have different approaches to money... you’ll meet risk-takers, money-savers, people who are nifty with numbers and business pros. Some of the advice will be good, and some not so good. The Ultimate Guide to Money – illustrated by Selom Sunu – will help you cut through the noise, give you the tools to make decisions that are right for you... and could even make you a millionaire!

(Puffin, paperback, £10.99)

Age 7 plus:

Life in the Wild: Observing the Mysterious Lives of 10 Real Animals

Lizzie Daly and Chiara Fedele

Despite the wizardry of modern technology, there is still a lot we don’t know about what animals get up to in the wild. But sometimes – just sometimes – we get small glimpses into what their lives are really like.

So if you want to discover some of those fascinating secrets, join filmmaker, conservationist and biologist Lizzie Daly whose curiosity for the natural world has led her to conduct research and make wildlife films all over the world.

In ten real stories, Life in the Wild explores the natural world through the eyes of a scientist and follows in the footprints of polar bears, wolves and jaguars, and crosses the oceans with whales, sharks, and seabirds.

In the pages of this stunning book – lavishly illustrated in full colour by Chiara Fedele – readers track the unique and hidden escapades of the animal kingdom and discover what the ten jaw-dropping animal journeys teach us about our world, and the ways in which it is changing.

Meet the longest travelled Great White Shark, the oldest living wild bird, and a puma turned long distance swimmer... these eye-opening tales of migration, mystery, and unique behaviours teach children new and exciting information about animal activity and ecology, and give us access to some of the most inhospitable corners of our planet.

(DK Children, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Land of Lost Things

Andy Griffiths and Bill Hope

The sky is definitely the limit in this funny, fabulous and action-packed new illustrated adventure series which puts YOU firmly at the centre of the story!

The Land of Lost Things is the first fantastic book in an Adventures Unlimited series from Andy Griffiths, the Australian author behind the multi-million bestselling Treehouse series, and illustrator Bill Hope who lives in the Blue Mountains just outside Sydney.

Hey, you... yes, YOU! Remember when we went to the Land of Lost Things to look for my lost lucky rabbit’s foot and then we got lost too? That was one of our most exciting, surprising and knuckle-headed adventures ever. What? You don’t remember? Well, have I got a story for you! It all started like this...

Griffiths knows how to turn up the fun factor in this hilarious escapade full of madcap characters and crazy antics, all brought to life by Hope’s gallery of comical illustrations. And one thing’s for sure... young readers will be itching to join in all the fun and excitement as they journey through Adventures Unlimited and arrive in The Land of Lost Things. But be warned... they might never want to be found!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 5 plus:

There is a Season

Murphy’s Sketches

Preston writer and artist Kerri Cunningham – better known as Instagram personality Murphy’s Sketches with almost half a million followers – celebrates the joys of nature and the seasons in her beautiful children’s poetry collection There is a Season.

The mother-of-three, who studied Fine Art at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), lives with her husband and family in a small village near the city and this illustrated anthology – full of colourful sketches, delightful poems and the wonders of the great outdoors – is perfectly pitched for younger readers.

Guiding youngsters through each season of the year, the collection travels from April showers in spring to the frosty mornings of winter, and everything we all love in between. Celebrating all that nature has to show us, and the little things that we can enjoy together, the poems encourage children to get outside and look for and talk about signs of spring, summer, autumn and winter.

Cunningham loves to spend time outdoors with her family, and this first anthology for children is the perfect invitation to dive into crunchy autumn leaves or wander through a summer meadow... and get lost in the cosy and colourful illustrations that sit alongside each poem.

Poetry in motion!

(UCLan Publishing, hardback, £9.99)

Age 5 plus:

Ivy Newt and the Vampixies

Derek Keilty and Madga Brol

Enter the magical world of Miracula... and discover a truly bewitching adventure! Master storyteller Derek Keilty from Belfast weaves his world-building wonders in the fourth all-action adventure of his enchanting Ivy Newt chapter book series which stars an unstoppable and lovable young witch, and her shape-shifting familiar, a skinny grey wolf called Tom. Highly illustrated throughout by Polish-born Madga Brol, this exciting and entertaining adventure series is perfect for sharing or as a first reading book. Ivy Newt’s parents are the King and Queen of the Sand Witches and in this new adventure, Ivy and Tom embark on a hunt for spell ingredients with Griselda, the Sand Witch, and together they journey to a faraway island volcano. There, they stumble on a sinister plot by the evil Vampixies to suck all the magic out of Miracula forever! Can Ivy and her friends save not only Miracula, but the existence of magic itself? Get ready for lots of laughs, pages of fast-paced action, a cast of superbly imagined characters, and themes of justice, helping each other, standing up to bullies, dispute management and saying sorry. Add on the extra zing and zest of Brol’s comical illustrations to enhance those addictive vibes of wizardry, peril and fun, and you have the perfect book to launch youngsters into a lifetime of reading enjoyment.

(Scallywag Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 4:

Dr Roopa’s Body Books: The Super Skeleton

Dr Roopa Farooki and Viola Wang

What do humans have in common with fish, snakes and birds? The answer is a skeleton... and skeletons are brilliant in so many different ways! Roopa Farooki, an award-winning doctor and author, returns with her exciting and informative debut picture book series which explores the different parts of the body and how to look after them. And this fascinating book takes a close-up look at the collection of bones which gives our body its shape. Discover what bones are made of, all the different jobs they do, what happens when one of your bones breaks, and how children can keep their bones strong and healthy as they grow. Written in an accessible and lively text for younger readers, Dr Farooki explores the different bones in the body, explaining the different kinds of joints with her trademark enthusiasm and warm sense of humour. She also shares age appropriate, no-nonsense tips on wellbeing such as diet, vitamins and exercise to help build strong bones. Colourfully and imaginatively illustrated by award-winning artist Viola Wang, this series is the ideal introduction to anatomy for use at home and in nurseries and schools.

(Walker Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Tantrum

Louie Stowell and Isobel Lundie

Welcome to a drama like no other at the Glade... a special woodland theatre where budding bards can hone their skills and discover that all the world’s a stage! The Tantrum is the second picture book in a brilliantly creative Shakesbearean Tales series from the top team of children’s author Louie Stowell and talented illustrator Isobel Lundie. These charming books, based on Shakespeare’s plays, introduce a cast of lovable animal characters and offer an endearing introduction to the world of theatre. So get ready for meltdowns and bawling bards as Bill Bear and his friends stage a new play at The Glade. But it’s not long before things start going wrong and Bill throws a full-blown tantrum which includes shaking fists, cries, howls and the gnashing of (bear) teeth! However can they stage the show now? Parents everywhere will identify with Bill’s friends as they try to calm him down and persuade him that the show must go on in this comical depiction of Bill and his huffy histrionics. Stowell’s comical and clever story encapsulates the ups and downs of dealing with drama of every kind while Lundie’s richly detailed illustrations bring The Glade Theatre and its actors to life. Add on a gentle introduction to the concept of theatre, a story split into three acts with a list of dramatis personae and a location map, plus a page of fun facts about William Shakespeare, his plays, and the Globe Theatre, and this is a production you won’t want to miss!

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Nibbles: The Very Hungry Book Monster

Emma Yarlett

He’s back and he’s chomping his way through other people’s stories! Nibbles, the adorable yellow monster who has stolen hearts both young and old with his munching madness, is on the run again amid a feast of flaps, mishaps and fairy tale fun. Multi-talented author and illustrator Emma Yarlett touches the funny bone of readers aged from nought to ninety as she rolls out her irresistible, bestselling brand of clever, conceptual art and design work, and magical, laughter-packed storytelling with her mischievous little book monster. Nibbles: The Very Hungry Book Monster is the fifth Nibbles adventure and Yarlett delivers the same captivating mix of imaginative storytelling, innovative flaps to lift, and intriguing cut-out holes to peep through as youngsters embark on a journey of fun, mixed-up fairy tales, comedy, and crazy capers. Nibbles the hungry book-eating monster has gone nibbling in the library where there are shelves bulging with books. But despite books at every turn, cheeky Nibbles finds that this book is too slimy, that one is too sweet, and this one too smelly. Will Nibbles ever find a book that’s just right? Perhaps the perfect snack is a little closer to home... From slimy guides for ogres to farmyard fun, children will love peeking through holes and lifting flaps as they follow Nibbles on his search for his next meal. Innovative, cleverly interactive, and brimming with bright, lively illustrations, this is another joyful, exuberant Nibbles adventure full of the fairy tale-crunching antics and munching madness that we have all come to love!

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

What Shall We Do, Winnie-the-Pooh?

Jeanne Willis and Mark Burgess

Join Winnie-the-Pooh and all your favourite characters from the Hundred Acre Wood in an enchanting new story that celebrates true friendship and having fun. With a gentle rhyming verse by bestselling author Jeanne Willis, and inspired by A.A. Milne’s original Winnie-the-Pooh Hum ‘What shall we do about poor little Tigger?’ from The House at Pooh Corner, this joyful, heartwarming adventure features the enchanting, full-colour illustrations of Mark Burgess, in the style of the original illustrator E.H. Shepard.

What Shall We Do, Winnie-the-Pooh? is the latest in a dazzling series of books by a contemporary pairing which introduces a new generation to the much-loved adventures of Winnie-the-Pooh and has been authorised by the Trustees of The Pooh Properties and the Trustees of The Shepard Trust.

Featuring some of the best-loved characters from the Hundred Acre Wood, and with all the comforting vibes of Milne’s classic tales, these adventures are written in rhyme and come in beautiful hardback gift editions with a foiled jacket.

In this cosy new story, we find Winnie-the-Pooh walking through the Hundred Acre Wood and pondering what to do about each of his friends. Poor, timid Piglet is scared of everything, Tigger is far too bouncy sometimes, and Eeyore is always gloomy. But Pooh soon realises that he loves his friends because of their differences, and that the most important thing is to be yourself!

With reassuring, humour-filled adventures to enjoy, and moments that capture the essence of Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends, this is the perfect introduction to a classic favourite and a brilliant read-aloud story for all the family to enjoy!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Hank Goes Honk

Maudie Powell-Tuck and Duncan Beedie

An obnoxious goose – with a bad habit of honking – gets a lesson in kindness when he finally ruffles too many feathers and runs out of friends! Talented picture book duo author Maudie Powell-Tuck and bestselling illustrator and author Duncan Beedie work their magic on this comedy-filled picture book starring Hank the Goose who has never met a balloon he didn’t pop, or a conversation he didn’t – HONK! – interrupt. Hank even honks in the library and during movies but being like this isn’t always fun – and it’s upsetting everyone else. Maybe it’s time for a change, and time for Hank to learn how to be an im-PECK-able goose! Only it’s not quite as easy as it looks... Prepare to honk with laughter whilst learning important lessons about being mindful, and kind and considerate to others. With Powell-Tuck’s lovable anti-hero, a cautionary tale told with deadpan humour, and the brilliant illustrations of super-talented Beedie, this is guaranteed to be a family favourite!

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Don’t Ever Conga with A Cow

Harriet Evans and Michael Slack

It’s easy to see why youngsters are going wild for these fantastic pop-up books which bring all their favourite creatures to vibrant and colourful life! In the fourth outing in author Harriet Evans and illustrator Michael Slack’s fun-filled Creature Feature Pop-up series, the cast of quirky creatures living on a madcap farm will keep little ones on their toes! ‘You think you can outsmart them? Well, let’s see how that goes!’ Don’t cause alarm at the farm and you’ll have a hay-larious time in this udder-ly awesome pop-up adventure. Little ones will love turning the pages to reveal comic farm animals who pop up in all sorts of scenarios, from startled roosters and sock-munching goats to DJ pigs and dancing cows. This ingenious book comes packed with clever puns to get all the family giggling. And with spectacular pop-ups to enjoy on every page, Slack’s wacky and wonderful illustrations, and Evans’ witty, wisecracking text, Don't Ever Conga with A Cow is the perfect all-singing, all-dancing book to share with your own precious little pets!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £10.99)

Age 3 plus:

Clive Penguin

Huw Lewis Jones and Ben Sanders

You have to take your hat off to Huw Lewis Jones and Ben Sanders... they certainly know how to create an adorable penguin! Lewis Jones, a real life polar-exploring adventurer, and award-winning illustrator Sanders combine their talents on this ice-coated and quirky picture book adventure starring a penguin who hates the cold. Surrounded by the same old snow day in, day out, the same old bloomin’ penguins, and always freezing cold, Clive Penguin wishes he was somewhere else. Some days he wishes he was SOMEONE else. But, with an epic discovery just around the corner, the solution might be easier than he thinks... simply find yourself a hat! Youngsters cannot help but fall in love with the hilariously deadpan Clive Penguin as he discovers that getting what you need is sometimes better than getting what you want. With Lewis Jones providing Clive’s unique voice and Sanders delivering a perfectly matched, delightfully offbeat gallery of illustrations with contrasting flashes of orange neon ink, this is the coolest picture book you will read this September!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Let ME Do It!

Simon Philip and Ella Okstad

Even toddlers long for independence when they start growing up... but what happens when their desire to do things for themselves becomes just a little too ambitious? Brace yourself for another laughter-filled picture book from Simon Philip, author of the award-winning You Must Bring A Hat, and Norwegian illustrator Ella Okstad as they steal our hearts with the adorable tale of a stubborn but lovable little boy called Teddy who’s fed up with having his nose wiped and his shoelaces tied. What his family haven’t yet cottoned on to is that Teddy is NOT a baby any more... so why won’t they stop fussing over him? One day Teddy decides that enough is enough and takes matters into his own hands and soon he’s brushing his own hair, buttoning his own coat, and even making his own breakfast. As Teddy’s confidence grows, he becomes ever more ambitious. What could possibly go wrong? Enjoy fun all the way with Teddy as his adventures and (inevitable!) misadventures play out in Philip’s uniquely appealing first person picture book voice and amidst the mischief and anarchic comedy of Okstad’s expressive illustrations. With its perfect balance of reassurance and kindness with youthful chaos, Let ME Do It! is certain to strike a chord with both children and adults.

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Wrong Hat Rabbit!

Tony Neal

Come rain or shine, it can seem like heavy weather for youngsters learning about meteorological matters... so here’s a book that puts comedy into science concepts! Wrong Hat Rabbit! is another fabulously fun and cunningly clever book from perennially popular author and illustrator Tony Neal. Star of the show is Rabbit who wants to enjoy a day at the park, but the sun, rain and snow make picking the perfect outfit impossible. Follow the animal friends as they find out all about weather, and enjoy plenty of crazy capers along the way. Children will have so much fun laughing long with the animals and exploring Neal’s comical artwork that they won't even realise they are learning, and with fun activities to help youngsters explore more about the weather, and tips for adults on how to get the most out of the book, this is the perfect teaching tool for home, school and nursery. Also available in this brilliant series are Float on Frog!, Get off Bear!, and Too Heavy Elephant!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

How to Bath a Giraffe

Sam Wilde and Sarah Horne

Can you imagine what a tall order it would be if a giraffe came to stay? Little ones can enjoy lots of giggles, fascinating animal facts, and some jaw-droppingly helpful reminders of the responsibilities of having a pet (and particularly a surprising pet!) in this adorable picture book from author Sam Wilde and illustrator Sarah Horne. How to Bath a Giraffe – third book in their delightful Peculiar Pets series – explores what it might entail to make an extraordinarily tall giraffe feel at home. Pets need to be kept clean, but you might be beaten by a neck if you try giving a giraffe a bath, particularly as its head is as high as a double-decker bus, his legs alone are taller than dad, and giraffes only need 30 minutes sleep at night! The idea of having a pet, and just what is entailed in that, is pushed to hilarious extremes as creative illustrator Horne lets loose her imagination on Wilde’s warm-hearted and fun-filled story. And if meeting a very wild and peculiar pet wasn’t enough, you can learn more fascinating facts about giraffes in a section at the back of the book!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Touch-and-Feel Flaps: Sweet Dreams

Becky Davies and Hannah Abbo

Join Owl as she sweeps through the night sky in a beautiful new bedtime board book featuring unique sensory experiences. The much-loved concept of touch-and-feel meets five very different fabric flaps in a book that has been perfectly created for little hands to explore. As night-time falls, soft clouds float by. Watch Owl soar up into the sky... Enjoy watching babies and toddlers discover a variety of textures as they peer behind clouds, rough grass, crinkly leaves and bumpy logs in a story designed to stimulate curiosity. With a gentle, rhythmic lullaby by Becky Davies, the glorious illustrations of Hannah Abbo, and a sleepy animal family to uncover under every flap, this is the perfect wind-down end to a baby’s busy day!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Night Night, My Little Cuddle Bug

Nicola Edwards and Natalie Marshall

And if a snuggle at bedtime always fits the bill, cuddle up close with this sweet and colourful rhyming board book! With chunky pages for small hands and die-cut parent and baby characters, this is the perfect bedtime read and features the much-loved Cuddle Bug from the bestselling You’re My Little... series which celebrates the love between parents and children using creative characters and clever rhymes. The book’s raised pieces are perfect for engaging little hands and here Nicola Edwards’ gentle rhyming text creates a calm, sleepy atmosphere. So join Cuddle Bug as she wishes her friends good night, touch the pages, peek through the holes and enjoy Natalie Marshall’s adorable illustrations. Perfect for story time, to celebrate your little one, and to help your own little cuddle bug snuggle down at bedtime!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)