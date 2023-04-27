Winnie-the-Pooh Meets the King by Jane Riordan and Andrew Grey

Age 2 plus:

Winnie-the-Pooh Meets the King

Jane Riordan and Andrew Grey

If you’re looking for a royally memorable keepsake of the coronation, turn the pages of this classic illustrated gift book as Winnie-the-Pooh makes a special appearance and charms everyone... including the king!

Author Jane Riordan and illustrator Andrew Grey turn on the smiles as they put the nation’s favourite bear at centre stage in this gorgeous picture book which is filled with A.A. Milne’s unique enchantment and classic characters.

‘Kings and crowns and whatnot? It sounds like something out of a dream or a fairy tale,’ said Eeyore. When Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends go on an expedition to a Royal London Park they don’t expect to find themselves in the middle of a royal adventure. It’s the day of a very special Royal Coronation but when Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet lose Eeyore in the crowd, they come up with a plan to find their friend. And along the way they meet a Very Important Person and learn about the importance of kindness, helping others and new beginnings.

Winnie-the-Pooh has always been a very special (albeit funny old) bear, not least of all because his books are filled with wonderful words of wisdom, and an irrepressible sense of youthful fun that never ages or fades. So join Winnie and make your day extra special!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Amazing Facts: King Charles III

Hannah Wilson and Chris Dickason

Impress your pals and flabbergast your family with fascinating facts, amazing history and fun-filled trivia about our new king, the royal family and the very special Coronation Day.

Amazing Facts: King Charles III – written by Hannah Wilson and illustrated by Chris Dickason – is the perfect book to help children celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and dig out more about his mother Queen Elizabeth II, his family, his childhood, hobbies, home and his new royal role.

Did you know that Charles is passionate about the environment, that there is a tropical tree frog names after Charles, that he was the first royal to go to school, and that his mother was the longest reigning queen of all time? Discover how Charles once played the cello on TV, and find out why he doesn’t need a passport and is the only person in the UK who can drive a car without a licence.

There are over 100 extraordinary facts in this brilliant, right royal book so turn the pages and join the party!

(Red Shed, paperback, £4.99)

Age 3 plus:

Mr Men Little Miss: The New King

Adam Hargreaves

Join the Mr Men and Little Miss as they welcome the arrival of the new king in this charming and funny story from Adam Hargreaves, son of Roger Hargreaves, creator of the phenomenally successful Mr Men series.

Adam Hargreaves has had some big boots to fill but the talented author and illustrator has been built his own reputation since his father’s death in 1988, continuing to write and illustrate more books for his father’s Mr Men Little Miss series, including new ones of his own.

And in this special, celebratory book, the new king is visiting the Mr Men and Little Miss on his royal tour and everyone is very excited. In Happyland, Mr Happy and Little Miss Sunshine have planted a special flower display while in Loudland, Mr Noisy and his band have been practising day and night! But will everything go to plan... and what will be in store for the new king in Nonsenseland?!

Hargreaves delivers a delightful, laugh-out-loud story, packed with irresistibly cheeky illustrations in a dazzling, eye-catching palette of colours, perfect for sharing with little ones and the ideal vehicle for talking about the pomp and events of coronation day.

Giggles and gasps from start to finish!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

The King’s Hats

Sheila May Bird and Mark Beech

You have to take off your hat to author Sheila May Bird and illustrator Mark Beech as they work their special magic on a gloriously funny picture book celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III.

‘The King put on his heavy crown. It felt so hot and tight. His dear Mama had worn it well, On her it looked just right...’ Charles is now King of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, but he is finding his new crown just a little heavy to manage and he is worried that he might not be as beloved as his dear mama, Queen Elizabeth II. But his good friend Tom the gardener is on hand to show him that kings must wear all sorts of hats and that he must be brave and allow himself to be the king he was born to be.

Bird’s jaunty, joyful rhyming text – capturing the chaos and comedy of all the roles the king might have to take on through the hats he will have to wear – is brilliantly brought to life by Beech’s exuberant illustrations which explode across the pages in a rainbow of colours. The crowning glory for young readers!

(Welbeck Flame, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

The King’s Runaway Crown

Rosalind Spark and Ian Smith

A little girl enjoys a crowning moment of runaway success on a very special royal day in Rosalind Spark and Ian Smith’s madcap coronation caper The King’s Runaway Crown.

The day of the new king’s coronation has arrived. It’s a stupendous day, an exciting day, a MOST important day...and everyone, from the King’s butler to the palace guards, is feeling nervous. They’re all getting ready when Colin, the King’s Jack Russell, grabs the crown and runs away. Soon, he is being chased by the butler, the guards... and even the pigeons and the crowd gathered for the event! But it takes little Violet, aged five, to work out what the problem is. Maybe Colin is nervous about his important new job as the King’s dog. Actually, everyone else admits they’re nervous too... especially the King, who has the biggest job of all. Can Violet help get Colin and the crown back to the King in time for the coronation?

Spark’s high-energy and laughter-filled adventure is the perfect way to celebrate the coronation with the family’s youngest children. Themes of anxiety, empathy and community are explored with a light touch and a warm heart while Smith’s gorgeous illustrations are packed with comedy and fun details for young readers to spot.

Add on a non-fiction page with facts about coronations and their history at the end of the book, and you have the ideal coronation package for home, schools and nurseries.