Farming fun, a graphic warning and school spies by various authors - children’s book reviews

Ace and the Animal Heroes: The Big Farm Rescue by JB Gill and Becka Moor

Age 6:

Ace and the Animal Heroes: The Big Farm Rescue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JB Gill and Becka Moor

If an adventure that crosses Dr Dolittle with Dick King-Smith sounds like reading heaven to you, get down on the farm with a plucky young boy who never looks back after making the move from the city to the countryside.

Ace and the Animal Heroes: The Big Farm Rescue is the first book in a sparkling new animal adventure series from pop star, presenter and farmer JB Gill who rose to fame as a member of JLS, one of the UK’s biggest boybands, but ten years ago set up a farm in the Kent countryside with his wife and children, and produces award-winning turkeys and free-range Tamworth pork.

So meet Ace! When Ace inherits a farm from a long-lost relative, it’s time to move from the big city along with his amazing grandparents and start a new life on a run-down farm. And there’s an even bigger surprise in store for Ace when he tries on some magical new wellies and realises he can talk to animals! And he’s going to have to master this new skill to take on the evil Councillor Crabbington who is determined to shut down the farm. With a little help from Ginger the Pig who rules the roost at First Fruits Farm, some squawkative hens and his new best friend Bear who is never without her dungarees and wellies, Ace must find a way to save the farm before Councillor Crabbington gets his hands on it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the hilarious illustrations of Becka Moor adding extra fun to life on the farm, Ace and his animal pals look set to talk their way into every animal lover’s heart!

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Global

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eoin Colfer, Andrew Donkin and Giovanni Rigano

Watch the climate crisis – and its devastating effects – spring to graphic life in a powerful and cautionary story from the team behind the award-winning book Illegal.

Global is itself a graphic novel and has been written by Eoin Colfer and fellow author Andrew Donkin, and gloriously illustrated by Giovanni Rigano who has won many awards for his artwork and is a regular at comic festivals across Europe.

The story depicts a fragile world and an epic fight for survival, and is a hopeful and timely story about the real effects of climate change. The action centres on two young people on different continents whose lives are catastrophically changed by global warming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yuki lives in an increasingly deserted Inuit township in Nova Scotia. One day she sets out into the wilderness of the Arctic tundra planning to photograph a rare grolar bear (a terrifying grizzly-polar crossbreed created by climate change). If she can prove it’s a grolar, she can protect it from being shot. With only her faithful dog for company and adrift on a fragment of melting glacier, she finds herself being stalked across the changing wilderness by a starving grolar bear, with only her wits and her harpoon to keep her alive.

Sami, meanwhile, lives in a fishing village on the Bay of Bengal. But because of the ever-rising ocean level, his home was swept away in a cyclone some years earlier. Now he and his grandpa struggle to catch anything on their fishing trips and each day is a struggle to survive. One night, Sami sets out alone to return to his old, submerged family home. He takes a deep breath and dives beneath the moonlit waters, hoping to discover his past. And if he can find his mother’s lucky knife submerged in the treacherous ocean, perhaps he can change their fate...

Moving, thrilling, action-packed and thought-provoking, this is adventure in the true sense of the word... but with an important message imprinted deep within its heart.

(Hodder Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age 8 plus:

The First Shadow Dragon

Lee Newbery and Laura Catalán

The magical adventure series that sets young readers on fire is burning brightly again in the capable hands of Welsh author Lee Newbery and illustrator Laura Catalán.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Last Firefox was one of the most exciting children’s debuts of 2022 and now Charlie Challinor and Cadno, his firefox from another world, return for a fantastical sequel full of family love, friendship and learning how to be brave.

After defeating the evil Grendilock and saving Cadno, the last firefox, Charlie Challinor is looking forward to a well-earned rest. But when a familiar face appears from the realm of Fargone, Charlie's family is once again swept up into adventure. Along with Lippy, Roo and new magical friend Blodyn, Charlie must travel to Fargone to face the dreaded Draig, the shadowy monster that is slowly draining the life from the land… and uncover the lost secret that links Draig’s history to Charlie’s own.

Newbury’s inclusive, heartwarming stories, starring a boy finding his feet within his family of two dads and in the wider world outside, are the perfect inspiration for children eager to discover their own inner fire.

Full of humour, heart, excitement, Catalán’s beautifully emotive illustrations and a plot that delivers adventure at every turn, The First Shadow Dragon is a delight from start to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Euro Spies

Lindsay Littleson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could you be a Euro spy and help to track down a missing MI6 agent? Youngsters will love solving the cryptic clues as they race against the clock in a thrilling new novel of danger and espionage from Lindsay Littleson, an ex-primary school teacher who is now the award-winning author of bestselling books like The Rewilders. Samia, Ava and Frankie are all prize-winners and are thrilled to win a whirlwind sightseeing trip of European capital cities. But when the Euro Metro rumbles through the night to their first destination and shots are fired, it becomes crystal clear that this is no ordinary school trip. Their enigmatic chaperone, Miss Watson, is forced to admit that the children are being used as cover for a spying mission. Her colleague in M16 has vanished – presumed dead – and has left behind a trail of cryptic clues leading to vital information. On their arrival in Paris, Samia, Ava and Frankie are catapulted into a world of art, espionage and terrible danger. Can the children solve the fiendish clues hidden on famous European landmarks and avoid the scary strangers who are stalking their every move as they help Miss Watson? Young readers will love climbing aboard with the school friends as they travel headlong into this thrill-a-minute adventure full of friendship, heart-stopping peril... and enthralling conundrums!

(Pokey Hat, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

How to Grow a Dragon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Morrisroe and Steven Lenton

A little girl with a talent for magical growing has her hands full of fiery trouble when some mysterious seeds grow into a bunch of out-of-control dragons!

How to Grow a Dragon is the follow-up to How to Grow a Unicorn and the second fun and fantastical story ion a series which mixes magic and gardening to create a truly unique take on some of the best-loved mythical creatures.

The series is the work of talented new picture book author Rachel Morrisroe and bestselling illustrator Steven Lenton who unleash their imaginations on stories featuring a little girl called Sarah and Mr Pottifer, and their magical plant shop, where fantastical creatures grow from trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the new adventure, an unexpected delivery of dragodil seeds provides the perfect chance for Sarah and Mr Pottifer to grow helpful dragon pets for their customers... or does it? It turns out that these fiery dragons are not very well-behaved at all... and everything soon spirals into smoke-filled, out-of-control dragon chaos! Can Sarah's quick thinking and green fingers save the day?

Both heart-warming and hilarious, Morrisroe’s rollicking, rhyming, read-aloud story – brought to life by Lenton’s glorious gallery of magical mayhem illustrations – celebrates problem-solving, kindness and resourcefulness, and is guaranteed to capture the hearts of readers young and old.

Poetry in motion!

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age 6 months plus:

Roarr!

Sam Taplin and Ailie Busby

There’s double the fun in this unique novelty book which lets youngsters see and hear jungle animals come to life! Roarr! – the first in an exciting new Slider Sound series – is the creation of author Sam Taplin and illustrator Ailie Busby, and features a fun text and sliders on each spread. Each time little hands move one of the sliders, a different image springs into view and makes a fun jungle animal sound. But there’s an added extra! Move the same slider back again, and little ones can see and hear a completely different sound and image. With the engaging narrative, a feast of animal sounds, and Busby’s wonderfully vivid and colourful artwork, expect loads of laughs as your babies and toddlers slide into the first of many encores!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad