Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yellow Door Library, based in Clifton Street Community Centre, Poolstock, has welcomed visitors for four days each week since it opened in December 2022.

Now, with support from Wigan Council officers, the library has received a grant from the National Lottery which will allow them to continue running and install a pram store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yellow Door Library

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team responsible for running the library hope the store will encourage more parents and carers with young children to benefit from the space.

The idea for Yellow Door Library came from Kathryn Catterall, following the success of her free Ashdale Little Library– a book-sharing box where anyone can take or share a story - which she ran from her front garden.

Kathryn, who lives in Hawkley Hall, said: “We have fantastic support from our volunteers and are thrilled to have been awarded the funding.

“This will make a real difference to our library and we are looking forward to welcoming more visitors over the next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funded in part by Brighter Borough funding and supported by local businesses and schools, a group of volunteers came together last year to refurbish the space, paint and build shelves ready for its opening.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, added: “I’m really pleased that Yellow Door Library has been successful in receiving this boost from the National Lottery Community Fund.

“I’m really proud that our teams at Wigan Council were able to support them in putting in their application and we are committed to helping our voluntary, faith, community and social enterprise sector to continue to thrive.”

Wigan Council’s Deal for Communities team hosts Funding Friday sessions at locations around the borough each week to offer expert advice and support for community organisations.