Kill Your Darlings by Peter Swanson

The first attempt at killing her husband was the night of the dinner party…’ When it comes to wickedly seductive and outrageously clever crime mysteries, there is one name that always jumps out from the crowd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The first attempt at killing her husband was the night of the dinner party…’ When it comes to wickedly seductive and outrageously clever crime mysteries, there is one name that always jumps out from the crowd.

Rightly labelled the grand master of misdirection, award-winning US author Peter Swanson’s awesome literary brain loves nothing better than to defy readers’ expectations and in this stunning and ingeniously plotted domestic thriller, he turns storytelling on its head with a dark murder mystery that starts at the end… and ends at the beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kill Your Darlings – soon to be a major film starring Julia Roberts – is one of Swanson’s most ambitious and breathtakingly accomplished novels yet and with brilliant bestsellers like The Kind Worth Killing, Rules for Perfect Murders and The Girl with a Clock for a Heart already under his belt, this dazzling new page-turner is most definitely something to shout about.

A murder mystery written in reverse chronology opens the door to some fascinating psychological insights into a marriage gone bad as readers follow a compulsive, wind-back trail through the dark foundations of a fragile and volatile relationship, and explore the corrosive effects of a shared secret that has festered for over forty years.

So buckle up, sit back and enjoy the ride as we meet middle-aged couple Thom and Wendy Graves who have been together for forty years. Their lives would appear to outsiders to be happy and more than just comfortable at their beautiful Victorian house at upmarket Goose Neck on the north shore of Massachusetts. Wendy is a published poet, Thom teaches English literature at a nearby university and their son, Jason, is grown up and has flown the nest.

But beneath the veneer, all is not well because what Wendy really wants is to murder her husband. Thom has become an incredible disappointment to her… he drinks too much, flirts with other women, and worst of all, he’s in danger of revealing their dark secret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clue came on the evening of a dinner party at their home when Thom announced to everyone present that he was writing a murder mystery, news which instantly alarmed Wendy who urgently needed to find out if Thom was ‘writing some version of their own story, a story they had agreed was never to be shared with anyone.’

But what happens next has everything to do with what happened before. And so begins the unwinding of Wendy and Thom’s marriage in reverse order, a story that moves backwards through time to witness key moments from the couple’s lives – their fiftieth birthday party, buying their home, Jason’s birth, career highs and lows – all painting a portrait of a marriage defined by a single terrible act which they plotted together many years ago.

It’s a secret that has kept them bound together through the years of their marriage but its power over them is fraying, and now it’s not just Wendy who is beginning to wonder if they would be better off making sure that their spouse carries their secrets to the grave…

Written with Swanson’s signature stylish elegance, flashes of dark humour and awesome plotting skills, Kill Your Darlings works up a head of steam not so much from what is happening in the present but from disturbing events in the past which have poisoned Thom and Wendy’s marriage and which are exposed with each passing chapter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it is the unpeeling of those layers of secrets in reverse order, the increasing dead weight of the couple’s shared guilt, and the claustrophobic imprisonment that their relationship has become, which gives the story a super-powered impetus, a growing sense of deadly threat, and a deep-seated understanding of how people change over time.

The result is a riveting journey through a minefield of youthful conceit, domestic discord and petty college politics, and at the heart of the action is an exquisitely imagined cast of very human characters, not least the brittle, callous Wendy and her hard-drinking, philandering husband Thom, both trapped in the hellish consequences of a marriage defined by a moment in time.

As much a contemporary moral fable as a gripping, twisting and ingeniously clever murder mystery, Kill Your Darlings is a masterpiece of literary form propelled through suspense, menace and a catalogue of toxic secrets by Swanson’s psychological prowess… and confirming his enthronement as one of the reigning kings of crime writing!

(Faber & Faber, hardback, £18.99)