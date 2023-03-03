Super Poopers by Alex Woolf and Isobel Lundie

Age 5 plus:

Super Poopers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Woolf and Isobel Lundie

Poo... it’s a word that kids love to say, but it’s also a word we shouldn’t pooh-pooh!

Let your mischievous youngsters get to the bottom of all their questions about poo with this brilliant new book which reveals the power of poo and what it can do for both humans and animals in the funniest and most child-friendly way.

Blending Alex Woolf’s fascinating and entertaining journey through the story of poo with Isobel Lundie’s colourful and quirky illustrations, Super Poopers is simply brimming with fun and facts, and teaches young readers about how extraordinary poo can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover which animals eat their own poo, why some creatures make their homes from dung, and what bird droppings have to do with spa treatments. Find out how nature finds value in everything, even waste, and how we study it for science, use it in competitions and can even turn it into art. It seems there is no limit to human and animal ingenuity when it comes to finding uses for poo... it can fertilise crops, can be burnt for heat and can even be used to make face cream and paper.

From sea cucumbers saving the planet and games played with cowpats to guano gunpowder and the beetle faeces found in the average grocery shop, Super Poopers is flush with facts that will get you gagging, goggling and giggling.

Fun faeces facts that are not to be sniffed at!

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £14.99)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age 9 plus:

Crookhaven: The School for Thieves

J.J. Arcanjo

A school for thieves – and a boy who specialises in pickpocketing – are set to steal the limelight in the first of a dazzling debut series from half-Portuguese, half-English writer J.J. Arcanjo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arcanjo, who works in the editorial department at Bloomsbury Publishing, has already penned two crime novels for adults and now his first middle-grade series – with its fast-paced action, diverse characters and alluring, atmospheric backdrop – promises to be a thoroughly arresting winner.

‘So this is really a school for criminals.’ It was meant as a question, though it came out more as an accusation. ‘We are so much more than that,’ Caspian said, sitting in a plush leather chair and gesturing for Gabriel to sit in a similar one across the table. ‘We are a home for the forgotten, a sanctuary for the lost and... yes, a training ground for the greatest crooks of the future.’

Thirteen-year-old Gabriel Avery is a brilliant pickpocket, a skill which he uses to keep his often empty belly not quite so empty. And then one day, he’s caught. But instead of being arrested, he is invited by the mysterious Caspian Crook to attend Crookhaven, a school for thieves. At Crookhaven, students are trained in lock-picking, forgery and ‘crim-nastics,’ all with the intention of doing good out in the world, by conning the bad and giving back to the innocent. But... can you ever really trust a thief? With a school-wide competition to be crowned Top Crook and many mysteries to uncover, Gabriel’s first year at Crookhaven will be one to remember...

With its Robin Hood vibes, themes of family and friendship, and exploration of what it really means to do good, Crookhaven is a thrilling, escapist adventure full of secrets and skulduggery, and with an imaginative power that marks out an exciting and empathetic new voice in children’s fiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be a crime to miss the fun!

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 4 plus:

That’s Mathematics

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Lehrer, Chris Smith and Elīna Braslina

Sing a song of... maths! Inspired by the lyrics of Tom Lehrer, the 94-year-old American satirist, singer-songwriter and all-round maths genius, Chris Smith brings young readers a joyful and playful amalgam of maths wizardry and musical marvels.

Lehrer, who taught both mathematics and musical theatre, is probably most famous for his tongue-twisting Elements song, which includes all the periodic table elements, but it was his popular song, That’s Mathematics, that sets the beat for this fun and informative picture book which introduces real-world maths that children use every day to prove that maths really is fun... and everywhere!

Lavishly and colourfully illustrated by Latvian artist Elīna Brasliņa, this clever and entertaining book shows children the way maths informs how they count, share, play, do sport, make cakes and move to music, and was created by Mama Makes Books, a small, young, independent UK publisher which creates books ‘made with love’ for children, from newborns to eight-year-olds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vibrant celebration of the maths that children use every day, the youngest can enjoy it as a picture book, reading Lehrer’s rhyming song lyrics, looking at Braslina’s fun illustrations and picking up a basic understanding of real-world maths whilst learning some core primary maths language along the way.

Older children are challenged to dive into author and Scottish Teacher of the Year Smith’s ‘Try This’ and ‘Explore This’ sections with activities designed to deepen their curiosity and knowledge. There are also supporting online activities to continue the fun, plus notes for parents to encourage children to get involved, discuss topics covered, and keep the learning going after the book is closed.

With answers and a glossary of maths terms provided, and online activity sheets for more maths fun, the message that shines out from every page is undoubtedly that maths is interesting, fun and used in every walk of life.

Ideal for early years, home learning, and as a useful and fun book to support the primary maths curriculum in schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Mama Makes Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 9 plus:

Maggie Blue and the White Crow

Anna Goodall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finding light in a dark world has never been more relevant than it is today and the second book in Anna Goodall’s coruscating middle-grade Maggie Blue trilogy burns brightly for readers young and old.

Inspired by her interest in animals (including talking ones!), other worlds, families and friendship, Goodall’s thrilling, thought-provoking debut series stars a troubled 12-year-old girl thrust into terrifying adventures and discovering the power of friendship, courage and simply being yourself.

Maggie and her beloved, grumpy talking cat companion Hoagy are trying to adjust to a quieter life after the terrors she has encountered in a world she never knew existed. She is once again living with her eccentric aunt Esme and hanging out with friends Ida and Will. Maggie wants to forget about the events of the previous year but the Dark World won’t let them go. Maggie is being watched and one day a small white bird appears. Where has the white crow come from, and why won’t it leave Maggie alone? Little does she know yet that the Dark World has been waiting for her to return... and when her mum Cynthia is kidnapped and taken there, Maggie has no choice but to go back. With the help of Hoagy and some new friends by her side, Maggie must go back to the place that she never wished to see again if she is ever to see her mum... or regain control of her own life. With her sarcastic cat Hoagy by her side, Maggie’s fantastical adventures cannot fail to entertain.

Maggie’s connection to the sinister Dark World lies at the pulsating heart of Goodall’s bizarre and magical adventures...all the action and danger is rooted in the darkness and buried secrets that simmer inside her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tingling with a tangible current of emotion, and with a thrill-a-minute story that follows the lost and melancholic Maggie’s adventure in the chilling, mercenary Dark World, Goodall cleverly explores themes of identity and mental health with a deft and sensitive touch.

Add on the leavening wit and sarcasm of one-eyed Hoagy, and a stunning cover illustration by Sandra Dieckmann, and you have the perfect gift package for every child that craves an all-round, cracking adventure story!

(Guppy Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 9 plus:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Neptune, Pirate Hunter

David Owen

Indiana Jones meets Pirates of the Caribbean in this ultimate treasure-hunting, puzzle-solving ocean adventure from David Owen, the exciting author whose YA debut novel, Panther, was longlisted for the Carnegie Medal. Pirate Hunter is the second book of Owen’s thrilling, all-action and fun-filled Alex Neptune series for younger readers which was inspired by his self-confessed love for nail-biting heists, fantastical monsters and heartfelt friendships. At its heart is Alex, the boy born with the power of the ocean in his hands. Here we find him struggling to get to grips with his new oceanic powers and the whole ‘hero’ thing... so the last thing he needs is Haven Bay being attacked by pirates in a ship made of rubbish. The marauders are hunting for the missing egg of the elusive Water-Dragon, and Alex is determined to reach it first to stop them stealing its power. Along with friends tech-genius Zoe and legend-lover Anil – plus a clumsy seal, a lock-picking hermit crab and some seriously menacing otters – Alex sets out on a treasure hunt to a secret shipwreck where they must face three monstrous challenges! With the power of the sea at the centre of a fast-flowing story, the weirdest cast of characters this side of the tide, and eco themes that speak as loudly as the crashing of the waves in Haven Bay, this sparkling maritime odyssey is must reading for all adventure lovers!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age 9 plus:

The Book of Legends

Lenny Henry and Keenon Ferrell

What if stories turned out to be real? That’s the conundrum facing two very ordinary siblings embarking on an extraordinary journey in a thrilling novel from comedian, writer, philanthropist and award-winning actor Sir Lenny Henry. The Book of Legends, fabulously illustrated throughout by talented New York-based artist Keenon Ferrell, is full of the same brand of magic and adventure that won the hearts of young readers in Sir Lenny’s all-action and thought-provoking debut novel The Boy With Wings. In this funny and fast-moving tale, we meet Bran and Fran Harrison who love living with their mum, the storyteller at the Once Upon a Wow bookstore in their small Midlands town. Ever since Dad disappeared in a bolt of lightning, Mum and her big book of stories filled with fantastical people and places have been the centre of their world. But when Mum goes missing too, and her stories turn out to be a portal to another world, Bran and Fran are going to have a huge, magical adventure on their hands. Luckily, they have Wilma, the Wizard’s Wife, and Zack, the wisecracking Zebracorn, to help them on their journey. And they’re going to need help because there are evil princes, mud monsters and Viking armies all standing in their way. Can they find their mum, and just maybe their way home too? Filled with the intriguing concept of stories within the story, Sir Lenny’s latest adventure gives free rein to his trademark wit, sense of fun and soaring imagination but also his empathy and keen eye for the challenges of youthful angst. With its wonderful evocation of a magical other-world and the warm-hearted dynamics of family love and friendship, this high-octane adventure will have youngsters giggling, gasping and guffawing from first page to last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 7 plus:

Nell and the Cave Bear: The Journey Home

Martin Brown

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From truly horrible histories to a truly heartwarming adventure… renowned illustrator Martin Brown is delighting readers with his adorable young fiction debut series. Best known as illustrator of the outstandingly successful Horrible Histories series, in which he teamed up with author Terry Deary, Brown proves to be just as adept as writing with these tales starring an orphan girl and her beloved companion, a cave bear. A long, long time ago, a girl lived with her tribe in a cave. As she had no parents of her own, her pet cave bear was her best friend and together they embarked on a great adventure to search for a place to call home. At the moment they are safe in the company of the animal-loving Sea Clan. But when their old enemies, the Woodland Clan, begin causing trouble, the two friends are separated. And this time the Woodland hunters are determined not to return home empty-handed. Now Nell must face great danger to protect the Cave Bear from the hunters... with new friends by her side, can she bring the clans together again? These adorable stories have all the right ingredients for early readers… exciting, easy-to-follow adventures full of friendships and fun escapades, gentle humour, diverse animal and human characters, and all beautifully brought to life by Brown’s exquisite two-tone artwork. Moving tales of togetherness with messages for the modern world…

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

Sheep School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Montgomery and Marisa Morea

There’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing and he’s coming to eat you up! A thwarted thespian lamb called William takes centre stage in a wonderfully woolly and witty tale from bestselling children’s author Ross Montgomery. Filled with Marisa Morea’s colourful and characterful illustrations, an addictive sense of fun, and subtle messages about celebrating different talents, Sheep School is the latest book in publisher Barrington Stoke’s super-readable Little Gems series which brings together leading authors and illustrators. William the lamb is known as the worst sheep in Sheep School, mainly because just can’t stand still. His feet are always tapping, ready to dance, and he loves nothing more than bursting into song. But his talents aren’t always appreciated by his teacher, Miss Bleater. Cast out of the flock, he wanders away feeling miserable only to witness the rest of the sheep being captured by the crafty Big Bad Wolf. Can William find a way to put his artistic skills to use to save the day? This delightful adventure, with an unexpected twist in its tail, includes some extra activity fun inside the cover and comes with a host of clever design and finishing techniques, like dyslexia-friendly fonts, to create easy-to-read, first chapter books in a format ideal for little hands. A laugh-out-loud escapade which – just like William the lamb – stands out from the crowd!

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodland Magic: The Stranded Otter

Julie Sykes and Katy Riddell

Meet the tiny little people on another big mission to keep the countryside safe! The Stranded Otter is the third story in a magical and timely illustrated adventure series from Julie Sykes, bestselling author of the Unicorn Academy series, and talented young illustrator Katy Riddell. Brimming with drama and with a powerful environmental message, the stories focus on The Keepers, a secretive tribe of little people who live in the middle of the Whispering Woods. Their task is to care for the countryside and rewild it when humans (or Ruffins as they call them) are careless with it. Young Keepers Cora and Jax are looking forward to the Moonlight Party raft race... with their friend Trix's help, they have built a special raft. But at the same time they are beginning to wonder if they will ever become fully trained Keepers, despite all their rewilding efforts. After an exciting expedition to build a bug hotel and salvage supermarket food waste, they come across a young otter stranded in the stream. Suddenly the raft has a much more important role than Cora ever imagined. With its alluring mix of animal rescue, nature conservation and adventure, this magical, warmhearted series is a must for all young and enthusiastic eco-warriors.

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £5.99)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age 5 plus:

Luma and the Grumpy Dragon

Leah Mohammed and Loretta Schauer

There’s a special kind of ‘puppy’ love in this adorable debut series from Leah Mohammed who was inspired by her British-Pakistani heritage and the kind of warm, family orientated story she would have loved to read as a girl. Starring schoolgirl Luma Dewan, who has discovered that there is always mischief and magic when you have a baby dragon as a pet, these gorgeous first chapter books feature two warm and funny stories packed with Loretta Schauer’s lovely, cuddly illustrations. Here we find Luma excited to see her new friend Ella, but Timir is very grumpy. Even though he has never met Luma’s new friend, he already knows he doesn’t like her... and he is determined to cause trouble! Meanwhile, there’s great excitement next door as it’s Nani’s birthday. Luma and Timir race to Nani’s back door, arms loaded with gifts. But Nani is worried as Zayan, her dragon, hasn’t come to visit her and he’s never missed a birthday before. Can Luma and Timir track down Zayan... and help to make Nani's birthday extra special? Expect lots of laughs and family fun, flame-loads of mischief, and a truly magical friendship as Luma and her cheeky but lovable dragon steal the show again!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Welbeck Flame, paperback, £6.99)

Age 2 plus:

Amazing Animal Tales: Baby Owl

Anne Rooney and Qu Lan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We all see pictures of adorable baby animals… but how big are they really, and how much do they weigh? The ever-inventive book boffins at Oxford University Press work their magic on this exciting and innovative picture book series which delivers incredible baby animal survival stories and optional flaps which open to reveal amazing facts. So say hello to Baby Owl who snuggles with his siblings in the safety of the nest. But as he grows, it’s time to take care of himself. He must find the courage to spread his wings and fly! This heartwarming story – superbly illustrated by Qu Lan in the stunning shades of night time – features an owl family living in the branches of a tall oak tree and has big flaps to open and fascinating owl facts to discover. Readers will love interacting with the flaps where they can guess which owl egg will hatch next! And with a bat to spot on every page, and the choice to make the story a fiction or non-fiction experience, this gorgeous book is a feast of fun, facts and feathery delights!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Food Fight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Latimer

Vegetables might currently be hard to track down... but there’s no shortage of veggie laughs in a tasty new picture book from talented writer and illustrator Alex Latimer who is based in Cape Town, South Africa. Fruit and veg top the menu in Food Fight, a fun-packed tale which gives youngsters an early and entertaining insight to the prickly topic of conflict resolution. The Fruits and the Vegetables have been fighting forever but best friends Grape and Mushroom decide it’s time for things to change. They meet in secret and hatch a plan to end the fighting once and for all. And so they set off on an epic journey to the very top of the fridge to ask the legendary Wise Old Cheese for help... that is, if he even exists, of course! Join these tiny peace envoys on their courageous mission as they eventually find the solution in an unexpected place. With a gallery of fresh, eye-catching illustrations, a witty narrative featuring a cast of colourful fruit and veg characters, and a text that reminds readers young and old about the importance of teamwork and friendship, this is the picture perfect way to inspire young diplomats of the future!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winnie and Wilbur: The Festival of Witches

Valerie Thomas and Korky Paul

The adventures of Winnie the Witch and her black cat have provided spellbinding, bite-size stories for 35 years and the two madcap stars take centre stage in this super gift edition picture book. Written by the ever-inventive Valerie Thomas and brilliantly illustrated in Korky Paul’s distinctive and charismatic style, Winnie and Wilbur’s escapades are always mad, bad and dangerously hilarious, and in their latest colourful adventure there are laughs galore and a magical celebration of community, diversity and friendship. Winnie and Wilbur are on their annual visit to the Worldwide Witches’ Festival, meeting witches (and their cats!) from all over the globe. They have a wonderful time partying, dancing and learning new spells. When the festival is over, Winnie and Wilbur hop on their broomstick and zoom off on a magical mystery tour to visit their new friends in a tropical treehouse, a castle by the sea and a house on top of a mountain. When they eventually arrive back home, it seems much too quiet… but then there’s a knock at the door! Thomas’s joyful, exuberant and warm-hearted story is a true celebration of all that is good in a world where community and friendship come first while Paul’s richly detailed and playful artwork is full of fun, mischief and mayhem. A cracking chaotic caper that’s guaranteed to cast a spell!

(OUP, paperback, £7.99)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age one plus:

Sophie la girafe: Sophie goes to Nursery

Ruth Symons and Vulli

Ever since she was first produced in Paris in 1961, Sophie la girafe has been a worldwide success as the number one squeaky rubber teething toy. And now Sophie is stepping into the limelight again on the pages of a brilliant series of board books. So get ready to prepare your tots and toddlers for nursery with this super tactile book which comes packed with gentle messages, textured trace-the-shape pages to engage babies’ senses, practical tips and lots of first words to learn. Here, we join Sophie for her first day at nursery in a story perfectly created for little ones settling into a new day care environment. Sophie’s experiences help build familiarity and confidence about days at nursery or with a childminder, with each scene picking out key first words for building their language skills. Sensitively and imaginatively written by author Ruth Symons, and beautifully illustrated by Vulli, these colourful books are perfect for reading aloud together with babies and toddlers, or as a gift for a new baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Templar Publishing, board book, £6.99)

Age six months plus:

That’s Not My Fire Engine...

Fiona Watt and Rachel Wells

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set your little ones’ imaginations on fire with the exciting new book in Usborne’s award-winning That’s Not My... series, a much-loved favourite with both parents and children. The bestselling touchy-feely series has over 70 titles and has sold over 20 million books worldwide. The simple text, bold, colourful illustrations and tactile patches are irresistible to babies and toddlers who love turning the pages and touching the fun and ‘feely’ patches. Written by Fiona Watt and illustrated by Rachel Wells, this new title features different textured patches on every spread as we discover fire engines with their bumpy doors, squashy wheels and sparkly lights speeding through the pages. These board books allow the youngest family members to have a hand in all the fun of reading as they follow the story and look for the little white mouse on every page. Specially designed to develop sensory and language awareness, the distinctive That’s Not My… board books really are a vividly visual and hands-on treat for inquisitive babies and toddlers. Touchy-feely genius at a stroke!