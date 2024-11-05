Street Style: Dr. Martens: A visual history of the iconic brand by Jian DeLeon

Discover the fascinating histories behind some of the world’s most famous style brands – Dr. Martens boots, sports brand Nike, and luxury jeweller Bulgari – in three pocket-sized books full of stunning photographs and intriguing facts.

Discover the story of Dr. Martens, from its beginnings in 1901 as a producer of sturdy work boots to its position as a cultural icon synonymous with individuality and self-expression. Written by podcast host and author Jian DeLeon, and packed with photographs and information covering the company’s entire history, the book looks back at the cushioned designs and campaigns that made Dr. Martens the symbolic fashion statement they are today. Learn about Dr. Martens’ origins as a work boot worn by postmen and factory workers and how the iconic boot was picked up by the rebellious ska and punk movement as a symbol of working class pride. Find out how Dr. Martens became the go-to fashion piece for self-expression in the music industry, from 60s ska to 70s glam and goth to 90s grunge and 2000s emo. With an exploration of everything from Second World War German Army Dr. Klaus Maertens’ invention of the air-cushioned sole (created to ease his own foot injury after a skiing accident) to the brand’s 2003 partnerships with high fashion designers, this is the perfect gift for fans of the famous boot.

Get in step with the story of Nike, best known for the trademark swoosh adorning the side of their sneakers and clothing, and discover its beginnings in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports to its current position as the world’s largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel. Packed with photographs and information covering the company’s entire history, the book – written by sneakers culture connoisseur Gerald Flores – explores the ground-breaking designs and campaigns that made Nike such a significant player in the street style and sports industry. Learn about Nike’s Japanese origins and how founder Bill Bowerman created the popular Tiger Cortez shoe in 1967 and how the name Nike, after the Greek goddess of victory, and the iconic logo were born. Find out about the major moments in history that shaped Nike’s journey, including the phenomenal endorsement deal with Michael Jordan which spawned the line of Air Jordan sneakers... perhaps the world’s most well-known shoe! With an exploration of everything from the brand’s endorsements from high-profile athletes such as Serena Williams, Tiger Woods and Cristiano Ronaldo to its innovations in sports-technology, this intriguing book would be an ideal gift for sport and fashion lovers.

And eyes will sparkle at this stunning, handbag-sized visual history of Bulgari, one of the world’s most iconic jewellery designers. Packed with photographs and information covering the company’s entire history, the book – written by freelance jewellery journalist Rachael Taylor – explores how the luxury jeweller, best known for its gold products, was founded in Rome by a talented Greek silversmith, how the refurbishment of the flagship store in Rome resulted in a significant turning point for the brand and how it became a magnet for the stars. Marvel at the world-famous diamonds Bulgari has been custodian for, learn about the origins of iconic designs like the Serpenti and Giardinetto ranges, and explore the company's expansion into other lifestyle products like bags, sunglasses, perfumes... and even hotels. A glittering gift for jewellery lovers!

(Studio Press, hardback, £13.99 each)