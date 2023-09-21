The Strength of Love: Embracing an Uncertain Future with Resilience and Optimism by Kate Garraway

And no one is more aware of these societal malfunctions than television and radio presenter Kate Garraway whose husband, the former political lobbyist Derek Draper, was struck down by Covid in March of 2020 and is still battling the devastating effects of the disease.

Derek was placed in a medically-induced coma and Kate was initially told that he would not survive. A year later he was still in hospital but, miraculously, he is now at home but requires round-the-clock care and is thought to be the UK’s longest-fighting Covid-19 patient.

In her intimate debut memoir, The Power of Hope, published in February of 2022, Kate shared her deeply personal story, recounting how the illness took hold of their lives, how she copes with the uncertainty of their future and how she supports her children through this traumatic time.

But despite all that she and her family have had to endure, Kate has also found strength in friendship and community, and strives to hold on to hope. And in this new memoir, she reveals how she is rebuilding her life and opens up her heart to readers once again to celebrate the enduring power of love, even in the darkest of days

Even though Derek is at home now, every day brings uncertainty and new challenges to test Kate and her family’s resolve to get through. He still spends long spells in hospital and each crisis in his condition exacerbates the fear that the next occasion will be ‘the one that takes him from us.’

And these are issues that Kate explores in The Strength of Love as many of her worries will still resonate with other families. The impact of trauma – as well as the importance of resilience, adaptability, curiosity, and regaining positivity when recovering from trauma – all come under her watchful eye.

Inspirational and revealing, the book shares Kate’s previously untold details of how she and the whole family have been dealing with the gruelling challenges that come with caring for someone you love most, Derek’s long-term recovery, and how the dynamics of their everyday life have been re-shaped since Derek came home.

Along the way, she talks about identity, purpose, how to embrace uncertainty and take back control of our lives, and through her story and Derek’s story, she provides comfort and wisdom that will help anyone who has ever felt desperate, lonely or experienced profound loss... or who is simply fearful about what the future holds.

And despite all that she and her family have had to endure, Kate shows us that love truly is the most powerful and resilient emotion of all.

‘The Strength of Love,’ she says, ‘is about Derek’s ongoing battle to take back control of his body and mind, the amazing people who have helped us along the way and how love in all its forms can pull you to the brink one moment, and lift you up the next.

‘I know I am far from alone in wrestling with these challenges and whilst we are lucky in so many ways, I just hope some of the lessons I have learnt will help everyone in their own daily battles too.’