Wigan author who writes in local dialect turns to professional darts for his new book

A Wigan author has returned with a new story about the wild world of professional darts
By Rebecca KennyContributor
Published 19th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Following the success of his debut poetry collection released in 2022, James Walton is back with a novella drawing on his life in Wigan.

Every Neet o’ Week, published by Bent Key Publishing, is written in the local dialect that he has become known for and focuses on protagonist and local darts maverick Jimmy Stott, exploring his journey from chip shop server to potential world champion.

Pulling experiences directly from Walton’s own life and relationships, the story is a study of the perils of fame and the importance of family and community.

James WaltonJames Walton
James Walton
Walton’s previous poetry collection Beltin’, which looked at topics such as chippy teas, family fun days and betting shops, is one of Bent Key Publishing’s best-sellers and can be found in book shops across the UK.

Every Neet o’ Week is officially released on November 11, with a launch event at Waterstones in Wigan at 11.30am.

