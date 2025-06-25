Wigan publisher launches first book

Wigan-based publishing company Maddison House Press launches its first book on Armed Forces Day.

Owned and run by author and publisher Gemma Holgate, Maddison House Press began in January 2024 while Gemma was on maternity leave. With a 3-week old baby in her arms, Gemma began to work with army veteran John Stephenson to share his story and his tips for successful transition from the military on to civvy street, and now the book is ready to launch.

This Saturday (28 June) sees the release of 'The Making of a Hunter: A Service User's Guide to Transition from the Armed Forces' which is the first book to come out of Maddison House Press. "I'm incredibly proud not only to have worked on such a great book, but to be part of the publishing industry in the North West," says Gemma. "This is just one of 15 non-fiction books we are currently supporting and I can't wait to see what the future holds."

Maddison House Press is dedicated to promoting reading across all ages and believes in the power of stories and lived experience. "All of our books have the same core themes of life experience, teachable lessons, and wanting to make a positive difference but cover topics from leadership to resilience to building a business to acts of kindness. Our aim is to publish books that inspire, build people up, and bring people together; this first book is just the beginning," she says.

You can find out more about Maddison House Press, it's titles, and it's authors by visiting maddisonhousepress.co.uk