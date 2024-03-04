Brian Boru Irish club parade

This year's parade will include an incredible 14 Irish wolfhounds leading the march followed by the Liverpool pipe band, junior musicians and dancers, 100 year vintage old banners (courtesy of St Patrick's Church, Scholes), a vintage tractor and a green vintage ford Mustang! Everyone welcome to come along!

The day will start with St Patrick's mass mass in the club at 12pm. The festivities will continue after the parade with music and dancing in the club, followed by musician and singer Steve Needham at 6pm. Irish rock band 'the Lash' will round off the night with a mix of Irish classics, such as brown eyed girl and Mustang Sally, and contemporary hits including don't look back in anger and have you ever seen the rain?