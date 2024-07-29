Bringing the Good Vibes Pride in Leigh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This weekend marked the fourth year of Leigh Pride at Pennington Hall Park. Organised by the Pride in Leigh team, the event featured entertainment, makers' markets, arts and crafts, and food and drink stalls, bringing the community together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Local singer Rhea Schofield opened the festivities with powerful renditions of hits like Amy Winehouse's "Valerie" and Cher's "Believe," encouraging everyone to bring the good vibes to Pride.

The event also included stalls from local charities, such as the National Education Union Wigan District, raising awareness about LGBTQ+ inclusion in education.

Local business owner Sheila Dixon Valentine sold her crocheted and knitted items to support the Pride in Leigh team. Her beautiful key rings, phone holders, and hats helped raise additional funds for the event, supporting its continuation and success.

Leigh Pride

Lisa Michelle, founder of Heart Communities CIC, showcased her inclusive community arts organisation. With a focus on well-being and social inclusion, Heart Communities CIC brings people together through art sessions and events. Lisa's artwork, the Purride Cat, was a standout, and she expressed her delight in seeing Pride grow into such an inclusive event.

Jess Eastoe, one of the organisers, emphasised the importance of such events in fostering inclusivity and ensuring everyone feels valued:

"At Leigh Pride 2024, we were blessed with good weather and great vibes. Our small team of organisers tried to make sure there was something for everyone, of all ages. The stalls were a mix of local craft makers, charities, and youth services, plus a big bouncing slide the children loved all day.

