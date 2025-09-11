Britpop icon Chris Helme to headline Early Doors Club event

The Early Doors Club continues its mission to make live music accessible to all with a very special performance tomorrow evening from Chris Helme, former frontman of The Seahorses and one of the defining voices of the Britpop era. The gig takes place on Friday September 12 from 5pm – 8pm at Hindley Sports and Social Club, as part of the ground-breaking initiative that brings live music into community venues on a ‘pay what you can afford’ basis.

Helme, whose career began when he was plucked from obscurity to front John Squire’s post-Stone Roses band The Seahorses, went on to perform worldwide hits such as Love Is the Law and Blinded by the Sun.

Now a celebrated solo artist, Chris continues to captivate audiences with his distinctive voice and rich catalogue of material.

The Early Doors Club has already become a fixture in four areas of Wigan, Wigan Central, Atherton, Tyldesley and Leigh, and is now expanding into Hindley to make events even more accessible for local people.

The Real People playing at the Hindley Launch in August.placeholder image
Every event follows the same ethos: removing barriers to live music with low-cost, flexible ticketing, and reinvesting proceeds into supporting young local musicians.

Ben Morgan, Events Manager at Early Doors Club, said: “Having an artist of Chris Helme’s calibre headline our event shows exactly what Early Doors Club is about, bringing incredible music into community spaces, inspiring the next wave of musicians, and keeping gigs affordable for everyone. We’re thrilled to bring the project to Hindley and continue widening access across the borough.”

Supported by Wigan Council, the GMCA, and Arts Council England, The Early Doors Club is fast becoming a cornerstone of Wigan’s grassroots music scene.

Tomorrow’s event is set to be one of its most exciting yet.

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-early-doors-club-at-hindley-social-club-chris-helme-seahorses-tickets-1539897146819?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawMvtQtleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETBOSDJCekxDTXpOOVE2bUNnAR6ZIhIPY32xlwePQbLPaEASDRDOm4pj2UMQJZnfYwPayfRexdWiPLJDXs1TBw_aem_LdLEp_2dGKXEjho5Mrw3Xw

Or, on the door if still available.

Don’t miss the chance to see Chris Helm up close in an intimate local setting.

