Bryn St Peter's CE Primary School Community Walking Day

Bryn St Peters EC Primary School is this year celebrating its 150 year anniversary beginning with a Community Walking day on Sunday, June 29 which begins and ends at the school on Downall Green Road starting 2pm.

St Peter's School and church will be joined by other Schools, Churches and Nurseries from Bryn and the wider Ashton in Makerfield area. Also attending the event will be Josh Simons MP for Makerfield, Councillor Jenny Bullen, Mayor of Wigan, the Bryn Ward Councilors and Local Church leaders.

Any former pupils or anyone with a connection to Bryn St Peter's School are welcome to come along a join us on the day .

The Route will Be--- St Peter's School, Downall Green Road - Hazeldine Street - Jennet Hey - Meadowcroft - Downall green Road - Dryden Ave - Eddleston Street - Wigan Road - Bryn Road, Nicol Mere Drive - Bryn Road - Nicol Road - Old Road - Whitledge Green - Wigan Road - Downall Green Road - Back to school where there will be fun fair , refreshment , Face painting and more .