Car Boot sale organised to raise funds in Wigan

Join us at our fundraising Car Boot Sale in aid of Gordon Street Community Garden & HQ Welfare Fund.

On Saturday 25th May we are holding a Car Boot Sale at Armed Forces Community HQ CIC located at Molyneux House, School Lane, Wigan WN1 3SE and would love you all to join us!

All proceeds will go to Gordon St Community Garden Project and HQ Welfare Fund

If it's time for a de-clutter, you can easily offload your unwanted possessions in exchange for cash, or explore and bag yourself a bargain.• Opening times: 10.30am–1.30pm• Location: Molyneux House, School Lane, Wigan WN1 3SE• Cost: free entry for buyers, on-site spaces £10 or 2 spaces for £15. • Who is this event suitable for? Everyone is welcome.• Booking required: no, buyers can just turn up but spaces need to be pre booked

Can’t make it? Please help us out by donating cakes, bottles or plants .. as they say, every little helps!