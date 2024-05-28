Carers Week 2024 - Finding and supporting Wigan's hidden carers
Carers Week is a national campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges unpaid carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities.
It also helps people who don't think of themselves as having caring responsibilities to identify as carers and access much-needed support.
It is estimated that the 5.7 million unpaid carers save the economy £162 million a year – the equivalent of a second NHS. Yet, many carers feel their role is forgotten and invisible.
Every year, Carers UK, a national charity which is both a supportive community and a movement for change, lead on the campaign. This year, Carer’s UK and charity supporters decided that ‘Putting carers on the map’ was an apt theme for 2024 in a general election year.
Taking this theme, Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre and Wigan Borough Carers are uniting together to organise a full timetable of support and events to celebrate the fantastic work carers do. From Tuersday 28 May to Saturday 15 June 2024 there will be a range of organised events across Wigan, including a Roadshow Bus, pop up stalls in supermarkets and community venues, relaxing and thereaputic treatments, wellness walks, garden visits, a music festival and much more.
Christine Aspin, Chief Officer at Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre, said "Caring for someone can be a rewarding role, but also a tough one. Many people don’t even realise they are carers, as they just see it as part of their role supporting a loved one. It can also impact all aspects of their life, from health, work, finances, and relationships."
“The Carers Centre offers advice and support for carers of all ages, and we are delighted to be working in partnership with Wigan Borough Carers to try and reach those hidden carers in our communities."
"We have a special edition of our regular newsletter of how the timetable of events are looking so far. With a mix of wellbeing events, fun for all the family, live music and cream tea’s; there will be an event suitable for everyone. We are hoping the events will provide the much needed information and advice along with the opportunity to bring carers together for that most welcomed peer support."
Get ready to mark your calendars and join us in shining a spotlight on the incredible contributions of carers across Wigan and Leigh!
If you believe you are an unpaid/family carer please contact the Carers Centre on 01942 697885 or visit Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre (wlcccarers.com)to register your details and receive support.